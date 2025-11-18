Renew & Sustain Opens New Teesside HQ Following Rapid Growth

Mayor of Middlesbrough to Attend Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on 19th November.

TEESIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent energy consultancy Renew & Sustain will officially open its new head office at Kildale House, Teesside Industrial Estate, on Wednesday, 19th November at 14:30, marking a major milestone in the company’s rapid expansion.The move follows 200% business growth over the past six months, with the new office now acting as Renew & Sustain’s central operational hub, housing 34 staff and offering space for up to 60 employees as the company continues to scale.The event will be officiated by the Mayor of Middlesbrough, Chris Cooke, and is expected to welcome a range of guests from across the energy and utilities sector, including representatives from Npower, Crown Gas and Power, and SEFE Energy, alongside valued suppliers and strategic partners.“This new space gives us the room and resources to keep growing in a way that stays true to our values, helping UK businesses reduce costs, cut carbon, and plan for a more sustainable future through energy efficiency ,” said Joseph Glendinning from Renew & Sustain.The new open-plan office has been carefully designed to support employee wellbeing, collaboration, and inclusivity, with easy access to major transport routes across Teesside. As part of its commitment to local economic development, Renew & Sustain has also partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help connect local talent with new careers in the utilities sector.Providing services across energy procurement , compliance, carbon reporting, and efficiency planning, Renew & Sustain is fast becoming a trusted partner for businesses navigating energy risk and regulatory change.The official opening ceremony will take place at:Ground Floor, Kildale House, Teesside Industrial Estate, Thornaby, TS17 9LRTuesday 19th November 202514:30 (2:30 pm).

