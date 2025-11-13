Unique Senior Care Urges Families to Plan Ahead for Winter Care Needs

Making sure you're elderly loved ones have expert over the winter has never been more important.

Flu season, cold homes, and rising hospital discharges mean families are urged to act early, before care needs become urgent.

The earlier you start the conversation, the better prepared you’ll be if and when something changes.” — Helena Hitchcox

COVENTRY, WARWICKSHIRE, AND SOLIHULL , UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures drop, Unique Senior Care is encouraging families across the UK to prepare now for winter care needs, before seasonal pressures leave loved ones without the support they need to stay safe at home.“Every year, we see families waiting until the situation becomes critical, often after a fall, illness, or hospital discharge,” says Helena Hitchcox, Director of Operations at Unique Senior Care. “By that point, care providers are often stretched thin, and options can be limited. Planning ahead gives families more choice and helps prevent avoidable distress.”Winter can be especially challenging for older adults. Between 2000 and 2019, the UK recorded between 20,000 and 50,000 excess winter deaths (EWD) annually. The figure rose to 60,760 EWD in 2020–21, largely due to the impact of COVID-19. Cold homes, flu outbreaks, falls, and worsening mobility all contribute to this seasonal spike in health risks, especially among older people and those with chronic conditions such as dementia or cardiovascular disease.On top of that, winter often brings a sharp increase in hospital discharges, placing further pressure on families to arrange care quickly, sometimes with little notice.“Waiting until a crisis means families may have to settle for temporary solutions or care settings that aren’t right for their loved ones,” Helena adds. “The earlier you start the conversation, the better prepared you’ll be if and when something changes.”Steps families can take now to avoid a winter care crisis include:Having open conversations with older loved ones about how they’re copingBooking a home care assessment before demand peaksChecking in regularly to spot red flags like changes in mood, hygiene or appetiteMaking sure medication, care plans and emergency contacts are up to date.Unique Senior Care provides tailored hourly care and live-in care services across the UK, supporting older adults to remain safely and independently at home, even through the toughest winter months.“Winter is always our busiest time,” says Helena. “But when families plan ahead, we can work together to create a care plan that fits their needs, not just in a crisis, but for the long term.”Throughout winter, Unique Senior Care will also share practical advice, checklists, and winter care resources via its Care Advice Hub and podcast to help guide local families through the season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.