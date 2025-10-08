ZUGU Marks 15 Years with the Launch of Its Most Ambitious iPad Case Yet: The 360 Case

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZUGU, the family-owned company behind some of the most highly rated iPad cases in the world, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the release of the ZUGU 360 Case — a first-of-its-kind design that combines horizontal and vertical stand functionality.A 15-Year Journey of Resilience and GrowthZUGU’s anniversary is a product milestone and a reflection of the company’s unconventional path. In 2010, shortly after being fired from his father’s business, Tim Angel (ZUGU’s Founder), designed the first ZUGU case and sold everything he owned to move to China.The company’s early years were marked by challenges, including a near-collapse after an unsuccessful CES debut. The turning point came when ZUGU shifted its focus directly to customers, listening to feedback and refining its designs based on real-world use. That decision set the stage for the launch of the magnetic stand case, which achieved five-star status on Amazon and cemented ZUGU’s reputation for quality and functionality.Looking Ahead“This is a product I dreamed about 15 years ago when the first iPad came out,” said Angel. “The 360 Case is made for people who are obsessed with the details — just like we are. People who take their iPad everywhere and expect it to perform at the highest level. It’s not for everyone, and that’s okay.”To develop the case, ZUGU established an in-house manufacturing facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines customized to achieve tolerances even tighter than Apple’s. The 360 Case is also the first iPad case to incorporate a fiberglass-backed shell, designed to balance strength with lightness while housing a greater number of magnets to support versatile stand positions.With the 360 Case, users can position their iPad vertically or horizontally and even pair it with their iPhone for enhanced multitasking. Currently, the case is available only for iPad Pro 11 and 13 (M4) models.Beyond the 360 Case, ZUGU continues to innovate. The company is developing additional cases — including a kids’ model designed for families — as part of its broader commitment to versatility and user-focused design.“As we celebrate 15 years, this launch is not just about looking back; it’s about setting the stage for the next chapter,” added Angel. “We’re committed to building products that evolve with the way people actually live, work, and learn. The 360 Case is just the beginning.”Despite its global success, ZUGU remains family-owned and operated. “Even our mom works here,” Angel noted. Over the years, the company has also donated more than $1.5 million to the Children International charity, funding programs aimed at helping children escape poverty, underscoring its belief that success and responsibility go hand in hand.As ZUGU looks to the future, the company is focused on “constant progress and innovation,” continuing the philosophy that transformed it from a struggling start-up to a leading name in premium iPad protection. At a time when many independent accessory brands have come and gone, ZUGU has stayed the course by keeping design and customer feedback at its core.The ZUGU 360 Case is available to buy now, exclusively at www.zugucase.com About ZUGUFounded in 2010, ZUGU has built a reputation as a leader in premium iPad protection through constant innovation and an obsessive attention to detail. From its first case designed in a small factory in China to its best-selling magnetic stand case and now the groundbreaking 360 Case, ZUGU has sold over one million cases worldwide while maintaining its family-owned values. Alongside its design legacy, the company has donated more than $1.5 million to Children International, helping support education and lift children out of poverty.

15 years in 15 seconds...

