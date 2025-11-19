Trailer Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Trailer Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, the size of the trailer market has seen a significant increase. The market is projected to rise from $60.11 billion in 2024 to $64.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historical period is due to factors such as the increase in freight transportation, the progress in manufacturing and industrial sectors, the development of infrastructure, the expansion of global trade, and the integration of supply chains.

In the coming years, the size of the trailer market is set to experience robust expansion. Anticipated to rise to a whopping $89.21 billion by 2029, this growth signifies an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Various factors will drive this augmentation during the forecast period, including the emergence of environmentally-friendly trailers, autonomous and interconnected trailers, safety and collision prevention measures, alternative fuel options, and the rise of autonomous trucking. Moreover, advanced aerodynamics will also play a contributing role. Key trends to look out for during the forecast period comprise the merger of telematics and connectivity, the use of lighter materials, refrigerated trailers, intelligent trailer technologies, aerodynamic designs, and custom-made solutions for expert applications.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Trailer Market?

With the global population projected to reach around 10 billion by 2050, there is an indirect push for growth in the trailer market. The leading manufactures including food, automobiles, and infrastructural materials escalate as population increases which in turn, stiffens the demand for transportation. As stated by the American Trucking Association, the dominant national trade body for the US trucking industry, roughly 71% of the freight of the nation is moved by trucks - a number fueled by the American population boom. Countries such as India, Brazil, and numerous African nations are expected to witness a surge in transportation demand as population expands, proving to be a significant determinant within the forecast period. Anticipating this, companies in the market forecast a rise in demand for truck trailers from producers of goods ranging from food and cars to clothes and various consumer goods.

Which Players Dominate The Trailer Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Trailer include:

• SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co. Ltd.

• Daimler Truck AG

• Doggett Equipment Services Ltd.

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

• Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG

• Wabash National Corporation

• MAN SE

• Miller Industries Inc.

• EnTrans International LLC

• Schmitz Cargobull AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Trailer Industry?

Technological advancements in automation and sensor technology are making significant impacts in the trailer industry, specifically enhancing the performance of dump trailers. The implementation of automation technology provides truck drivers with the ability to effortlessly raise and lower the lift axles of dump trailers, streamlining the loading and unloading processes. Through the use of intelligent algorithms, sensor technology helps to prevent overloading of trailers with fixed axles and minimises tyre wear. These automatic control systems contribute substantially to decreasing operational expenses for transport firms. Key players in this industry, like East Manufacturing Company, are rolling out automatic lift axles and rear suspension dumps in their trailer models.

Global Trailer Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The trailermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Tank Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Other Trailers

2) By Axle Type: Single Axle, Tandem Axle, Three Or More Than Three Axle

3) By End-Use: Paper And Paper Products, Pharma Drugs, Textile Products, Food And Groceries, Agriculture And Farm Products, Chemicals, Petroleum And Petroleum Products, Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts, Metal And Minerals, Commercial Machinery, Other Products

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Vans: Standard Dry Vans, High Cube Dry Vans

2) By Refrigerated Trailers: Single Temperature Refrigerated Trailers, Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trailers

3) By Tank Trailers: Liquid Tank Trailers, Gas Tank Trailers, Specialized Tank Trailers

4) By Flatbed Trailers: Standard Flatbeds, Extendable Flatbeds, Drop Deck Flatbeds

5) By Lowboy Trailers: Fixed Gooseneck Lowboys, Removable Gooseneck Lowboys

6) By Other Trailers: Curtain Side Trailers, Car Carriers, Horse Trailers

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Trailer Market?

In 2024, the trailer market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America. The trailer market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

