Small Boats Market to Reach USD $70.39 Billion by 2029 at 13% CAGR

Small Boats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Small Boats Market?

The market size of small boats has seen accelerated growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $39.02 billion in 2024 to $43.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the historic period is credited to factors such as economic stability and disposable income, tourism and leisure trends, the regulatory environment, boating infrastructure, and economic stability.

In the coming years, the market size for small boats is predicted to expand quickly, reaching a value of $70.39 billion in 2029 with a 13.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected increase within the forecast period can be linked to urbanization and population growth, environmental consciousness, the popularity of recreational boating, safety regulations, and sustainability initiatives. Key trends during the forecast period encompass digital transformation and connectivity, technological progression, government regulations and safety standards, internet sales and direct-to-consumer strategies, as well as electric propulsion systems.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Small Boats Global Market Growth?

The swift expansion of fishing endeavors is anticipated to drive the growth of the small boat market in the future. Fishing endeavors encompass activities such as catching fish or other marine creatures for food, sport, or business. Small boats are perfect for fishing in shallow waters and often offer more affordability and ease of use and maintenance compared to larger ships. For instance, the European Fishmeal and Fish Oil Producers, an NGO based in Denmark, predicted in June 2024 that the fisheries and aquaculture sector is likely to see consistent capture fishery landings, with a projection of 90.6 million tons, an increase from 89.6 million tons in 2023. A substantial growth in aquaculture is also expected. Hence, the swift expansion of fishing undertakings is fuelling the growth of the small boat market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Small Boats Market?

Major players in the Small Boats include:

• AB Volvo Penta

• Polaris Industries Inc

• Bombardier Recreational Products Inc

• Brunswick Corporation

• Beneteau Group SA

• Malibu Boats Inc.

• Ferretti Group S.p.A.

• Sea Ray Boats Inc.

• MasterCraft Boat Company LLC

• Azimut Benetti S.p.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Small Boats Market?

The rise in technological advancements is emerging as a primary trend in the small boat market. Firms involved in this market are incorporating novel technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), to stay competitive. A perfect illustration of this occurred in August 2022, when Radian IoT Inc., an American big data firm, introduced the Radian M2 device along with a SaaS platform enabled with IoT for distant boat monitoring. This device employs IoT to relay data to a mobile or cloud-based platform, giving boat owners and operators the capability to remotely oversee their vessels and make well-informed decisions regarding navigation, upkeep, and different facets of boat management to enhance safety, efficiency, and performance. Moreover, the SaaS platform offers its users the opportunity to observe this data in real-time and access data history and analytics.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Small Boats Market Report?

The small boatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Powered Boat, Sail Boat, Personal Watercraft, Other Products

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Metal, Wood, Inflatable, Other Materials

3) By Application: Pleasure, Fishing, Defense, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Powered Boat: Motorboat, Speedboat, Fishing Boat

2) By Sail Boat: Monohull Sailboat, Catamaran Sailboat

3) By Personal Watercraft: Jet Ski, Sea-Doo

4) By Other Products: Inflatable Boat, Canoe Or Kayak, Rowing Boat

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Small Boats Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the small boats market. The market report for small boats includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

