Corporate Training Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corporate Training Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Training Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the corporate training market has seen a consistent increase in the past few years. An increase from $398.78 billion in 2024 to $417.53 billion in 2025 is projected, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The considerable growth noted in the historic period is due to factors such as the expansion of emerging markets, augmented learning and development budgets, the greater infiltration of digital platforms, and a boosted demand for mobile learning.

The size of the corporate training market is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is estimated to reach $514.02 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This surge during the projected period can be traced back to factors such as government backing, global population and urbanization expansion, increased demand for soft skills, and substantial investment from online educational entities. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized learning journeys, technological progress for skill development, usage of augmented reality or virtual reality for creating lifelike simulations, strategic alliances and acquisitions to solidify financial stability and geographic footprint, product innovation concentrating on comprehensive solutions, and metaverse technology for collaborative learning atmospheres.

Download a free sample of the corporate training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7967&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Corporate Training Market?

The growth of the corporate training market in the forecast period will be boosted by an increasing concentration on soft skills. Soft skills encapsulate a blend of competencies pertaining to interpersonal and social scenarios, surpassing a person's technical capabilities. They facilitate personal relationship building, help to navigate intricate situations, and contribute to the attainment of personal objectives. As per the ""Future of Jobs Report 2023"" survey report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in April 2023, there is an uptick in the demand for soft skills and employers are shifting their focus to enhance employees' soft skills - these include leadership and social influence (40% of companies), resilience, suppleness and agility (32%), and the urge for lifelong learning (30%). Additionally, a research report by Harvard University, the Carnegie Foundation, and the Stanford Research Center in September 2022 revealed that a whopping 85% of professional achievement is derived from possessing robust soft and people skills while hard skills, which include technical skills and knowledge, contribute only a mere 15% to career success. Consequently, the escalating demand for soft skills will bolster the expansion of the corporate training market in the days to come.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Corporate Training Market?

Major players in the Corporate Training include:

• Skillsoft

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

• John Wiley & Sons Inc

• Franklin Covey Co

• Adobe Inc

• BTS Group AB

• D2L Corporation

• Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

• Simplilearn

• 24 Karat Training

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Corporate Training Market?

The surge in technological innovations is an emerging trend in the corporate training market. Firms operating in this sector are concentrating their efforts on developing cutting-edge technological tools to solidify their standing in the corporate training landscape. For example, Accenture Plc, a tech-service enterprise based in Ireland introduced Accenture LearnVantage in March 2024. LearnVantage is a comprehensive technology-oriented learning and training service designed to support clients in upskilling and reskilling their workforces in areas like technology, data, and AI. This endeavor leverages technology to help businesses and government entities promptly pinpoint skill shortages and provide sector-specific training effectively. It provides custom learning experiences for a variety of users, with specialized training modules for AI, data science, cloud, cybersecurity for technology experts, as well as generative AI training for top-level executives and business leaders.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Corporate Training Market Growth

The corporate training market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Training Programs: Technical Training, Soft Skills Training, Quality Training, Compliance Training, Other Training Programs

2) By Training Methods: Virtual, Face-To-Face

3) By Industries: Healthcare, Banking And Finance, Manufacturing, IT (Information Technology), Retail, Hospitality, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Technical Training: IT And Software Training, Engineering And Technical Skills, Product Knowledge And Development

2) By Soft Skills Training: Communication And Interpersonal Skills, Leadership And Management Skills, Conflict Resolution And Negotiation

3) By Quality Training: Total Quality Management (TQM), Six Sigma And Lean Training, Quality Assurance And Control

4) By Compliance Training: Regulatory Compliance, Data Protection And Privacy Training, Anti-Harassment And Ethics Training

5) By Other Training Programs: Customer Service Training, Sales And Marketing Training, Diversity And Inclusion Training

View the full corporate training market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-training-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Corporate Training Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest region in the corporate training market. The corporate training market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Corporate Training Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/massive-open-online-course-global-market-report

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-in-training-and-education-global-market-report

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-education-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.