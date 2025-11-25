Biotechnology Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Biotechnology Services Market?

In the past few years, the size of the biotechnology services market has expanded significantly. It is projected to escalate from $162.19 billion in 2024 to $178.54 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The surge during the historic period is tied to robust economic expansion in developing markets, more partnerships with research institutions and corporations, and a heightened demand for food.

The market size of biotechnology services is predicted to experience a swift expansion over the following years, escalating to $279.09 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Factors contributing to this prospective increase during the forecast period include swift technological advancement, the surge in non-communicable diseases, a focus on innovation, the intensifying demand for biotechnology services in agriculture, the increasing requirement for synthetic biology, enhancements in drug research, growth in personalized treatment, as well as cooperation and partnership. The foreseen period is also expected to see noteworthy trends such as strategic collaborations, integration of data management systems using cloud technology, the advent of next-generation sequencing technology, the application of digitalizing methods in managing clinical trials, the implementation of automated solutions, the usage of artificial intelligence technologies, and investments in synthetic biology for product and solution development.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Biotechnology Services Market?

Biotechnology research is being spurred by the escalating incidence of diseases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer. Biology and chemistry research tools are employed in biotechnology to investigate the genetic material of viruses and bacteria to discern the agents that cause diseases. Biopharmaceutical companies are particularly involved in oncology research. Advances are being made in the use of monoclonal antibodies for stem cell treatment and genome sequencing in medical applications. For example, the UK government department, the National Health Service, reported in June 2024 that in 2023, over 549,000 more individuals in England were identified as being at risk of type 2 diabetes, bringing the pre-diabetes population registered with a GP to 3,615,330. This was a substantial increase from the 3,065,825 in 2022, marking an almost 20% rise. Moreover, in February 2024, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, projected on a future note that by 2050, there could be over 35 million new cases of cancer, a 77% rise from the projected 20 million cases in 2022. Hence, it's anticipated that the growing occurrence of diseases and heavy investment in R&D will boost the biotechnology services market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Biotechnology Services Market?

Major players in the Biotechnology Services include:

• Parexel International Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• IQVIA

• ICON plc

• Charles River Laboratories

• Syneos Health

• Sartorius AG

• Precision for Medicine Inc.

• Novartis

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biotechnology Services Industry?

There is an increasing trend in the biotech services sector of alliances and partnerships among companies. In an exemplary move in April 2024, ICL partners, a manufacturing firm headquartered in Israel, forged a partnership with a Brazil-based biotech company, Ideelab Biotechnology, to expedite the growth of pioneering biological technologies in agriculture with an emphasis on sustainable and regenerative outcomes. The collaboration intends to leverage Ideelab's extensive experience in advanced biologicals and ICL's leadership in plant nutrition and physiology to create state-of-the-art products that can address the world's agricultural issues and improve food production.

What Segments Are Covered In The Biotechnology Services Market Report?

The biotechnology services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Prevention And Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education And Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing And Isolation, Research And Development

2) By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROS), Contract Manufacturers Organizations (CMOS), And Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

3) By Area Of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Prevention And Disease Control: Vaccination Services, Disease Surveillance

2) By Public Engagement Activities: Awareness Campaigns, Community Outreach Programs

3) By Health Education And Research: Medical Training Programs, Research Grants And Fellowships

4) By Food Biotechnology Services: Genetically Modified Crop Services, Food Safety Testing

5) By Donor Recruitment: Blood Donor Recruitment, Organ Donor Recruitment

6) By Tissue Collection: Blood Tissue Collection, Biopsy Tissue Collection

7) By Cell Processing And Isolation: Stem Cell Processing, Immune Cell Isolation

8) By Research And Development: Drug Discovery Services, Clinical Research

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Biotechnology Services Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led as the largest region in the biotechnology services market with North America following as the second biggest. The market report for biotechnology services encompasses various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

