Comprehensive Report on the Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market: Opportunities

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market Through 2025?

The bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other accounting services market size has been increasing consistently in previous years. The jump will be from $533.09 billion in 2024 to $552.23 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors responsible for this growth during the historical period include economic expansion, business globalization, adjustments in taxation, rising business complexity, and outsourcing trends.

The market size for bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other accounting services is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to expand to $673.45 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The predicted growth in this period can be attributed to factors such as remote work trends, a surge in demand from small businesses, concerns about data security, and increases in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, advisory, and consulting services. Key trends during the forecast period are anticipated to include digital transformation, advancements in accounting technology, an increased emphasis on cybersecurity, data analytics, and business intelligence.

Download a free sample of the bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9771&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market?

The financial sector is poised for expansion in the market for bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other accounting services due to impending regulatory reforms. Such reforms involve a comprehensive and meticulous examination of existing regulations by the province to determine how their standards can be elevated. This can result in a more intricate financial environment that necessitates specialized understanding and skills. This provides accounting firms with fresh opportunities to deliver services to their clients, boosting the need for compliance services and increased inspection of financial statements, among other factors. For example, in March 2023, the Chinese government launched a substantial financial regulatory reform to establish a new regulatory body known as the National Financial Regulatory Administration, which would replace the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The reform concentrates on four main areas: enhancing the financial stability framework, improving supervision, protecting consumer and investor interests, refining the operation of capital markets, and restructuring the organization of the central bank. Moreover, in December 2022, the UK government revealed a complete financial regulation reform package aimed at overhauling EU regulations. The Edinburgh Reforms, comprising 30 measures, brought changes to key regulations established following the 2008 financial crisis. The updated laws include modifications to the ringfencing regime which mandates banks to segregate their investment banks from their consumer arms. Consequently, these regulatory reforms in the financial sector are propelling the growth of bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other accounting services market in the future.

Which Players Dominate The Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• Ernst & Young Pvt. Ltd.

• Oracle Corporation

• KPMG International

• SAP SE

• BDO International Limited

• Intuit Inc.

• RSM International Association

• Grant Thornton International Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market?

Advancements in technology is a leading trend catching the attention in the market for bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services. Leading companies functioning in this market are proactively creating advanced technologies to retain their market position. For example, In May 2024, an AI-powered digital assistant named AiDA was launched by Caseware International Inc, a software solutions firm based in Canada, with the aim to transform the auditing and accounting operations. AiDA responds accurately to profession-specific queries, thereby increasing the efficiency of professionals in the fields of accounting, auditing, and finance by catering to methodology and compliance queries instantly. This assistant is instrumental in processing and analysing audit evidence, which in turn aids in the creation of critical audit workpapers and deliverables. By simplifying the workflow processes, AiDA enables professionals to concentrate on vital decision-making processes rather than routine tasks, eventually contributing to the growth of the practice and the financial success of the client. Verify utilises data analysis from a significant number of expenses and receipts within the SAP Concur platform to apply a collection of AI and ML detection scenarios to pinpoint likely expenditure concerns.

Global Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping Services, Payroll Services

2) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Tax Preparation Services: Individual Tax Preparation, Business Tax Preparation, Tax Planning And Consulting

2) By Bookkeeping Services: General Bookkeeping, Accounts Receivable And Payable Management, Financial Reporting

3) By Payroll Services: Payroll Processing, Payroll Tax Administration, Employee Benefits Management

View the full bookkeeping, financial auditing and other accounting services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bookkeeping-financial-auditing-and-other-accounting-services-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market in bookkeeping, financial auditing, and other accounting services. The market report anticipates Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth for these services in the forecast period. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing and Other Accounting Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Accounting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/accounting-services-global-market-report

Tax Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tax-management-software-global-market-report

Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-auditing-professional-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.