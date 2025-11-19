Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

November 19, 2025

The weather monitoring solutions and services market size has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historic period is being driven by factors such as preparedness for natural disasters, demands from the agricultural sector, safety concerns in aviation and transportation, needs of the energy industry, and research and scientific exploration.

Expectations are high for the robust expansion of the weather monitoring solutions and services market size over the coming years. With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, this market is estimated to reach $2.31 billion in worth by 2029. This predicted surge within the speculated time frame is due to factors such as efforts to mitigate climate change, the adoption of precision agriculture, the push for smart city initiatives, integration of renewable energy sources, and an increase in the occurrence of extreme weather events. The period also sees key trends like a heavier focus on integrating renewable energy, advancement in visualising weather data, tailored industry-specific solutions, and the ceaseless enhancement of data quality.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Market?

The rise in natural disaster occurrences is likely to boost the expansion of the weather monitoring solutions and services market in the future. Natural disasters are events caused by Earth's natural processes that cause severe environmental damage and cost lives. Multiple tools are used by scientists to gather data about weather, track natural disasters, and leverage a Gutenberg-Richter diagram to predict the magnitude and regularity of imminent disasters. For example, as reported by ReliefWeb, a US-based site that provides information on human rights, according to the Emergency Event Database (EM-DAT), there were 387 recorded natural hazards and disasters globally in 2022, impacting 185 million individuals and leading to the deaths of 30,704 people. The forecasted economic damages reached $2233.8 billion. Hence, the increased incidence of natural disasters is a driving force for the growth of the weather monitoring solutions and services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Market?

Major players in the Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services include:

• Vaisala Oyj

• Campbell Scientific Inc.

• Met One Instruments Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Earth Networks

• AccuWeather Inc.

• AnythingWeather Communications Inc.

• Intermountain Environmental Inc.

• Baron Weather

• Climatronics

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Industry?

The emergence of new technologies is the central trend gaining traction in the weather monitoring solutions and services market. Businesses operating in this sphere are incorporating these new technologies to maintain their market position. In an illustration of this, Aderis Energy LLC, an American utility-scale PV, and solar O&M service provider, introduced SunSpector, a cutting-edge smart weather station, in April 2023. SunSpector is a smart weather station that utilizes edge computing to help customers enhance their renewable energy installations. It encompasses data recording, performance evaluation, and energy simulation capabilities meant for renewable energy management systems. Besides having an edge computing platform, SunSpector features servo-controlled plane of array (POA) tracking and a novel resource assessment instrument. It allows data recording and analysis, in addition to energy loss calculation, and it can verify weather modeling hypotheses.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Market Growth

The weather monitoring solutions and servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solution, Hardware, Software, Data Services

2) By Instruments: Thermometer, Barometer, Anemometer, Pyranometer

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Agriculture, Meteorology, Renewable Energy, Transport And Logistics, Government, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Weather Stations, Weather Sensors, Meteorological Solutions

2) By Hardware: Remote Sensing Equipment, Weather Radar Systems, Data Loggers

3) By Software: Weather Forecasting Software, Climate Modeling Software, Data Analysis Software

4) Data Services: Historical Weather Data, Real-Time Weather Data, Customized Weather Data, Data Subscription Services, Climate Risk Assessment Data

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Weather Monitoring Solutions And Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for weather monitoring solutions and services with a significant growth projection. The market report encompasses different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

