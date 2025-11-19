Comprehensive Report on the Waterless Cosmetics Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Waterless Cosmetics Market Through 2025?

The waterless cosmetics market size of the has seen massive expansion over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $10.48 billion in 2024 to $11.73 billion in 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as raised awareness about water shortage, surging demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable beauty products, consumer inclination for convenient cosmetics, a rise in eco-aware consumer conduct, and an upward trend in the demand for innovative beauty trends.

The market for waterless cosmetics is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $18.95 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The surge during the estimation period is correlated with the increasing emphasis on diminishing carbon emissions, the acceptance of waterless skincare products in emerging markets, the focus on the extended shelf life and stability of waterless formulas, regulatory backing of eco-friendly and waterless cosmetic methods, and growing consumer demand for luxury cosmetic items due to increased disposable earnings. The key trends within the projected period incorporate packaging innovations for waterless cosmetic items, breakthroughs in the technology behind formulating waterless items, raising public awareness of the eco-friendly benefits of waterless cosmetics, and customization of waterless beauty items for a variety of skin types.

Download a free sample of the waterless cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7099&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Waterless Cosmetics Market?

The waterless cosmetics market is set to surge amid escalating demand for chemical-free beauty products. The phrase 'chemical-free' is commonly used in promotional campaigns to denote a product's safety, health benefits, or eco-friendly nature due to its exclusive use of natural components. Such cosmetics, known as 'clean products', are environmentally-friendly, recognized for their ingredients, and do not contain harmful substances like parabens, phthalates, or sulfates. For instance, The British Beauty Council, a UK-based organization, disclosed in their Organic Beauty and Wellbeing Market Report 2023 that the sector's sales amount reached £147.6 million in 2022. The report shown that 69% of certified brands saw a surge in their sales after achieving COSMOS certification. Hence, the escalating demand for chemical-free cosmetics is spurring the growth of the waterless cosmetics market.

Which Players Dominate The Waterless Cosmetics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Waterless Cosmetics include:

• Clensta International Pvt. Ltd.

• Kao Corporation

• Ktein Biotech Private Limited

• L’Oreal SA

• Living Organic Loving Ingredients

• Niconi Ltd.

• Ruby's Organics Private Limited

• Taiki USA Inc.

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Waterless Cosmetics Market?

Leading firms in the waterless cosmetics market are focusing their efforts on the creation of waterless technology. This aims to decrease water usage, boost sustainability, and provide concentrated formulas with extended shelf lives. Essentially, waterless technology is a formulation approach that significantly reduces or eliminates the reliance on water in product formulations, instead opting for concentrated, powder-based, or oil-based components. For example, in March 2023, the University of East Anglia (UEA), a research university located in the UK, introduced Dries, a novel waterless technology. Dries has the ability to remove almost all of the water from products such as shampoos, lotions, and cleansers, which usually contain 85% to 98% water by weight. The unique no-heat drying procedure employed by Dries preserves the stability and effectiveness of fragile active ingredients, including peptides and proteins, which are susceptible to high temperatures. This separates it from traditional methods like spray-drying, which typically degrade these elements.

Global Waterless Cosmetics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The waterless cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Other Types

2) By Price Range: Economy, Mid-Range, Premium

3) By Customer Orientation: Men, Women, Unisex

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Skincare: Moisturizers, Cleansers, Serums

2) By Haircare: Shampoos, Conditioners, Styling Products

3) By Makeup: Foundations, Lip Products, Eye Products

4) By Other Types: Fragrances, Body Care Products

View the full waterless cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterless-cosmetics-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Waterless Cosmetics Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market share for waterless cosmetics. The report on the waterless cosmetics market provides coverage for several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Waterless Cosmetics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Premium Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/premium-cosmetics-global-market-report

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Vegan Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-cosmetics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.