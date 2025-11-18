President Cyril Ramaphosa: Official commencement of production at Ivanplats Platreef Mine

Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the official commencement of production at the Ivanplats Platreef Mine, Mokopane, Limpopo

Programme Director, Ms Tumi Makgabo;

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe;

Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba;

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo;

Executive Mayor of the Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Cllr Ngoako Thulane Taueatsoala;

Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Ivanhoe Mines, Mr Robert Friedland;

President and Chief Executive of Ivanhoe Mines, Ms Marna Cloete;

Executive Chairperson and head of the Ivanplats Board, Dr Patricia Makhesha;

Traditional and religious leaders present;

Representatives of organised labour;

Members of the Mokopane community;

Guests;

Ladies and gentlemen.

Good morning. Dumelang. Avuxeni. Ndi Matsheloni. Goeie môre.

It is a pleasure to be here.

The commencement of production at Platreef is the culmination of a long journey that began with initial exploration more than 27 years ago, to the confirmed discovery of deposits between 2001 and 2007, to the sinking of Shaft 1 nearly ten years ago.

Having finally reached the production phase is testament to decades of hard work, resilience and persistence.

This is an important moment for the company, for the mining industry and for the country.

The inauguration of the Platreef concentrator plant at Mogalakwena is taking place as South Africa is positioning itself as a strategic partner in the global energy transition and the next wave of green industrialisation.

Platinum Group Metals are strategic enablers in the critical minerals transition, so we see the Platreef mine as being integral to the success of our new Critical Minerals Strategy.

We are extremely encouraged that the Platreef mine has integrated sustainability principles and practices into its operations, with respect both to energy and water management.

We know that our country’s water resources are extremely stressed. So efforts to adopt technologies and systems to manage water, mine waste and the associated environmental impacts are to be welcomed.

We commend Ivanplats for its efforts to revitalise local water infrastructure across the mine’s host communities in line with the company’s Social and Labour Plan.

The Platreef mine is leading the way on energy sustainability with its 5 megawatt on-site solar farm, which earlier this year began supplying power to the mine’s operations and to supplement grid supply.

We maintain that mining is a sunrise industry that must continue to play a critical enabling role in our nation’s development.

Even amidst strong headwinds, figures released in September by Statistics South Africa point to 1.2 percent growth in total mining production on a year on year basis.

As the Minerals Council has noted, there has been a notable uptick in total mineral sales for 2025, reaching R614 billion between January and September. This is better than the same periods in 2023 and 2024.

The opening of mines like Platreef gives us confidence that the mining industry will continue to grow.

Community participation in mining activity was a key theme at this year’s Mining Indaba.

We are greatly encouraged that since securing the mining licensing rights for Platreef in 2014, Ivanplats has worked to ensure that the host communities always form part of decision-making.

Where there are unresolved issues, where there are problems, it is vital that we all work together – the company, communities and the relevant authorities – towards a resolution.

We understand that 20 percent of the mine’s BBBEE shareholding structure is allocated to a community trust benefiting 20 local host communities.

I thank those host community representatives who are with us today for their patience, and for continuing to keep the channels of communication open.

Mining is one of those sectors where reaching full production and profitability can take many years.

It will be important that host communities continue to be informed about developments.

We understand that there is also a trust in the structure that holds a three percent interest for the benefit of non-managerial employees at Platreef.

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment continues to play a pivotal role in the transformation of the highly racialised economy we inherited from apartheid.

These laws are no less significant now than they were when they were first passed.

We have seen great progress in promoting worker ownership of the companies in which they work.

Worker ownership schemes in the mining sector are to be welcomed, particularly with its troubled history in South Africa and on the continent.

I congratulate Ivanplats and other miners that are prioritising worker shareholder schemes. This is an important contribution to the ongoing transformation of the mining industry.

I am told that around 85 percent of the mine’s workforce is drawn from surrounding communities, and there is a concerted effort to prioritise local procurement and enterprise development.

We therefore call on the community to safeguard this production facility that is today a source of employment and development.

To Ivanplats we say, hire from this community, procure goods and services from this community, and leave a sustainable legacy for this community.

Even as companies across the world increasingly adopt automation, mechanisation and other technologies to improve their operations, let us ensure that this does not disadvantage the communities in which these mines are located.

Upskilling and reskilling must be a central facet of operations now and well into the future. I am therefore impressed by the hi-tech training that is underway at the Ivanplats Centre for Excellence.

With the Platreef mine now officially having commenced production, the imperative of sustainable, ethical and patriotic corporate citizenship becomes all the greater.



We want mining companies to take this approach not merely for purposes of compliance, but out of a firm commitment to the communities in which the operate.

We wish you well in your quest for Platreef to become the world’s largest PGM mine.

In the week that we prepare to host the first G20 Leaders’ Summit on African soil, the opening of this mine stands as a proud testament to South Africa’s steady economic recovery.

Your journey to this opening is an example of sustainability in action.

Well done to everyone involved in achieving this great milestone.

It gives us a glimpse of the bright future of South Africa’s mining industry.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates