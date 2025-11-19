Minister John Steenhuisen applauds record citrus exports

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, extended his warmest congratulations to the South African citrus industry today following the announcement of a record-breaking 2025 export season, delivering 203,4 million 15 kg cartons to global markets.

This represents a 22% increase over the 2024 packed-for-export figures, significantly surpassing both initial estimates and long-term growth projections.

“This achievement by the industry is a testament to the resilience and strategic foresight of our citrus growers, workers and industry leadership. Hitting over 203 million cartons for the export market is a powerful indicator of the sector's vital role in our economy, its capacity to create jobs, and its contribution to our country's foreign earnings,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

South Africa is the second-largest citrus exporter in the world, following Spain. Two thirds of citrus production is exported as fresh fruit, generating 95% of total citrus earnings per annum and supporting substantial employment creation.

This industry remains the largest export industry in the agricultural sector by value.

“It continues to reinforce the role of the fruit industry, which remains the cornerstone of the agricultural sector in the country and a national economy stabiliser in times of a national economic crisis, as witnessed during the COVID-19 epidemic,” the minister said.

He added that the Department of Agriculture will continue to work closely and in partnership with the industry to navigate the logistical challenges and grow, retain and optimise market access to create more jobs and earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

Enquiries:

Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Cell: 083 292 7399

E-mail: joylenev@nda.agric.za

#GovZAUpdates