Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on aviation infrastructure and state of readiness for the upcoming G20 summit, 19 Nov

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing where the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will provide a status report on SA airports infrastructure upgrades as well as state of readiness for the upcoming G20 summit.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Time: 16h30-17h30

Venue: O.R. Tambo International Airport Media Centre (International Arrivals)

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Thea Govindsamy on thea.govindsamy@airports.co.za/072 300 1006 or Ms. Ivy Masale on masalei@dot.gov.za/076 789 5538.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

