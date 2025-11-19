Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,054 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on aviation infrastructure and state of readiness for the upcoming G20 summit, 19 Nov

Members of the media are invited to a press briefing where the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will provide a status report on SA airports infrastructure upgrades as well as state of readiness for the upcoming G20 summit.

The details are as follows: 
Date: Wednesday, 19 November 2025
Time: 16h30-17h30
Venue: O.R. Tambo International Airport Media Centre (International Arrivals)

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Thea Govindsamy on thea.govindsamy@airports.co.za/072 300 1006 or Ms. Ivy Masale on masalei@dot.gov.za/076 789 5538.

Media Contact: 
Collen Msibi 
National Spokesperson 
Cell: 066 476 9015 
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on aviation infrastructure and state of readiness for the upcoming G20 summit, 19 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more