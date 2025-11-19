Water and Sanitation on International Fraud Awareness Week commemoration in Limpopo

The Department of commemorated the International Fraud Awareness Week, a global campaign led by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, on 17 November 2025 in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The International Fraud Awareness Week serves as an important reminder of the collective responsibility to combat fraud, corruption, and unethical conduct. The Department recognises the critical need to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency.

On the commemoration day, the Department reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to promoting an ethical culture, improving awareness among employees, and strengthening internal controls to mitigate fraud risks. Officials were encouraged to continuously uphold values that protect public resources and strengthen trust in the Department.

Through such gatherings, the Department remain dedicated to building a working environment that actively resists fraudulent behaviour and supports integrity-driven public service. Whilst the Department made meaningful strides in detecting and responding to corruption, it is evident that constant vigilance and collaboration are required.

The Department recommits to its founding values of integrity, accountability, and transparency. It pledges to remain open, rigorous, and unrelenting in the fight against fraud, to safeguard public resources, and to deliver equitable, sustainable water and sanitation for all.

Ms Toto, who is part of the Forensic Investigations Unit at the Department, explained that strategies of dealing with fraud at the Department includes training and awareness, clear policies and procedures, physical and information security, timely and thorough employee vetting, risk management, strong internal controls, investigation, and cooperation with agencies. “Preventing fraud is a team effort, don’t sit on the sidelines. If you see something, say something and save our tomorrow,” she added.

Ms Roelofsz, who is part of the Compliance Audit Unit, spoke about the importance of government compliance. She listed the reasons for compliance as follows: legal obligation, public trust, accountability, prevention of corruption, and efficiency and credibility. She further explained that compliance in government applies to everyone involved in public service. “Trust takes years to build, seconds to break and forever to repair,” she said to the audience.

From the 18th to the 20th of November, the team will continue its outreach efforts by conducting a series of fraud-prevention presentations across Limpopo. This is to ensure wide coverage and accessibility. The team will be divided into four groups, each deployed to different sites to engage officials through targeted fraud-awareness sessions.

The Department remain committed to rooting out corruption, and reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy on fraud, ethical breaches, and misuse of public resources. Furthermore, the Department is committed to strengthening accountability, transparency, and integrity in every facet.

Enquiries:

DWS head of communications

Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: MathebulaM@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates