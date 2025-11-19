Sugaring Hair Removal Market Set to Reach $3.85 Billion by 2029

Sugaring Hair Removal Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sugaring Hair Removal Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Sugaring Hair Removal Market Through 2025?

The market size for sugaring hair removal has shown substantial growth over the last few years. The sector, worth $3.06 billion in 2024, is projected to increase its value to $3.22 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.3%. Several contributing factors to this historical growth are the societal shift towards organic and natural products, the rise of social media and influencer marketing, the demand for a painless hair removal process, wellness and self-care tendencies, and the increased availability of do-it-yourself sugaring kits.

In the coming years, the size of the sugaring hair removal market is anticipated to experience a consistent increase, reaching a valuation of $3.85 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include a growing interest in environmentally-friendly beauty solutions, an ongoing focus on natural elements, the rise of online beauty retail and e-commerce, a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion, as well as a burgeoning male grooming market. Key trends expected during this period encompass the incorporation of sugaring in spa and wellness retreats, virtual advice and support for DIY, improved availability via subscription models, a broadening range of sugaring products, and a rise in sugaring products and services specifically designed for men.

Download a free sample of the sugaring hair removal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14210&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Sugaring Hair Removal Market?

The growth of the sugaring hair removal market is set to accelerate owing to the expansion of spa and salon services. These services include a wide range of beauty and personal care treatments offered by enterprises like spas, salons, and beauty care centers. As people are left with more disposable income due to improving global economies, spending on non-essential items like personal grooming and self-care has seen a surge. Sugaring hair removal, being on the list of services from spas and salons, provides consumers a natural and effective way to get rid of unwanted hair, resulting in smooth skin. For example, the International SPA Association revealed a rise in the total revenue of the US spa industry from $18.1 billion in 2021 to $20.1 billion in May 2023, which is more than an 11% jump. Besides, the count of spas rose by 280 locations in 2022’s wake compared to 2021, with spa visits rising from 173 million back in 2021 to 181 million in 2022. Hence, the flourishing spa and salon services sector is a key driver of the sugaring hair removal market’s growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Sugaring Hair Removal Market?

Major players in the Sugaring Hair Removal include:

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Alexandria Professional LLC

• Schick

• Sugaring NYC

• Eva’s Esthetics

• L.A. Bikini

• Sugaring LA

• Skin Inc.

• Parissa Laboratories Inc.

• Sugar Sugar

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Sugaring Hair Removal Market?

Leading businesses in the sugaring hair removal market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products such as sugar hair removers and exfoliants to establish a competitive edge. These items enable individuals to perform sugaring hair removal at home, presenting an affordable and convenient substitute. For example, in July 2024, Caronlab Australia Pty Ltd, a high-quality waxing and depilatory products producer based in Australia, unveiled Sugaring Paste. This new sugaring paste, coming in Aquagel Soft and Firm options, provides a natural, gentle approach to hair removal. Crafted from sugar, water, and lemon juice, the entirely water-soluble formula guarantees an effortless cleanup and avoids the use of resins or synthetic additives, thus making it appropriate for all sorts of skin. The amalgamation of 100% purified water and a low operational temperature enhances comfort in hair removal, reflecting Caronlab's promise to premium, skin-friendly items.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Sugaring Hair Removal Market

The sugaring hair removalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Strip Sugar, Hand Paste, Other Product Types

2) By Wax Type: Soft Sugar Wax, Medium Sugar Wax, Hard Or Firm Wax

3) By Consumer Group: Men, Women

4) By Application: Face, Body

5) By End-User: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Strip Sugar: Pre-Made Strip Sugar Kits, Roll-On Strip Sugar

2) By Hand Paste: Soft Hand Paste, Firm Hand Paste

3) By Other Product Types: Sugaring Gel, Sugaring Wax, Pre- And Post-Treatment Products

View the full sugaring hair removal market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugaring-hair-removal-global-market-report

Global Sugaring Hair Removal Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for sugaring hair removal. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming years. The report on the sugaring hair removal market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sugaring Hair Removal Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Foreign Body Removal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foreign-body-removal-global-market-report

Earwax Removal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/earwax-removal-global-market-report

Hair Accessories Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hair-accessories-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.