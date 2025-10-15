AGL partnered with AMPECO to pioneer kerbside EV charging across Australia

We went from zero sites to 150+ sites in a 6-month span, thanks to AMPECO's platform infrastructure and team support.” — Shiv Nandwani, eMobility Product Owner at AGL Energy

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGL Energy, one of Australia's largest energy companies with 185 years of history serving 4.6 million customers, has formed a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a leading EV charging management platform provider, to transform urban EV charging accessibility through kerbside charging solutions across high-density residential areas.

The partnership addresses a critical barrier to EV adoption in Australia, where approximately 30% of the population lacks access to dedicated parking for home charging. AGL has leveraged AMPECO's comprehensive EV charging management platform to rapidly deploy over 150 charging stations in just six months, expanding AC charging options for apartment dwellers in inner Sydney.

"We went from zero sites to 150+ sites in a 6-month span, thanks to AMPECO's platform infrastructure and team support," said Shiv Nandwani, eMobility Product Owner at AGL Energy. "We've basically taken Sydney from barely having any AC chargers for people who live in apartments to now a significant number of residential streets in inner Sydney having an AGL EV charger."

The collaboration represents a paradigm shift in the EV charging industry. Unlike traditional charging operators focused primarily on charging revenue, AGL views EV charging as a strategic tool to accelerate transport electrification, treating every new EV driver as a high-value customer for their broader energy services ecosystem. This approach aligns with AGL's ambitious renewable energy goals, targeting 12 gigawatts of new renewable generation by 2035.

AMPECO's platform enables AGL to maintain consistent customer pricing while dynamically managing grid demand through real-time throughput control. The system achieves 99% uptime and meets strict regulatory compliance requirements, including comprehensive telemetry data sharing for grid capacity planning. The comprehensive solution includes advanced API integration with AGL's enterprise systems and a white-label mobile application that provides a seamless EV driver experience.

"AGL exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in Australia's EV charging landscape," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO. "Their innovative approach to kerbside charging demonstrates the transformative potential of AMPECO’s platform when combined with visionary deployment strategies. We're proud to support their pioneering vision for urban EV charging."

As AGL continues its transformation toward comprehensive electrification services, this collaboration sets new standards for addressing urban kerbside EV charging challenges while accelerating Australia's transition to sustainable transportation and renewable energy integration.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit: https://www.ampeco.com/

About AGL Energy

At AGL, we believe energy makes life better and are passionate about powering Australian life. Proudly Australian for more than 185 years, AGL supplies around 4.6 million energy, telecommunications and Netflix customer services. AGL operates Australia’s largest private electricity generation portfolio within the National Electricity Market, comprising coal and gas-fired generation, renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro and solar, and batteries and other firming and storage technology. We are building on our history as one of Australia’s leading private investors in renewable energy to be a leader in the transition to a lower emissions and smart energy future in line with the goals of our Climate Transition Action Plan. We’ll continue to innovate in energy and other services to enhance the way Australians live, move and work.

Media contacts:

AGL Media Team

E: Jacinta.Smith@agl.com.au

P: +61 3 9087 6769

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.