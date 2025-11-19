Food Decorations and Inclusions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Decorations and Inclusions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Food Decorations and Inclusions Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of food decorations and inclusions. The market is projected to increase from $9.21 billion in 2024 to $9.79 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The surge in the historical period can be credited to the rising consumer demand for bespoke and high-end foods, widening of the bakery and confectionery sector, escalating interest in food aesthetics, and the internationalization of culinary culture.

The food decorations and inclusions market is predicted to undergo substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to ""$13.47 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients, the popularity of customization and personalization, the surge in e-commerce within food retail, a sustained focus on the appearance of food, and a rising emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives. Key trends in the forecast period involve natural and clean labels, plant-based alternatives, creative textures and shapes, edible glitters and metallics, and advances in food processing technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Food Decorations and Inclusions Market?

The heightened consumption of bakery items is poised to boost the expansion of the food decoration and inclusions market size in the future. Decorations and inclusions offer a perfect finish to bakery items such as cakes, pastries, desserts, and others, enhancing their aesthetics. The current trend of increased consumption of bakery items is generating more demand for food decorations and inclusions. These applications are needed to add a finish, make a product more attractive, enjoyable, and valuable. For instance, a report made public by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in November 2023 confirmed that in 2022 the United Kingdom stood as the second-most significant global marketplace for baked goods. The imports were estimated to be $3.6 billion, which is equivalent to a 7.8% market share. Hence, the increasing consumption of bakery items is indeed fueling the expansion of the food decorations and inclusions market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Food Decorations and Inclusions Market?

Major players in the Food Decorations and Inclusions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Barry Callebaut AG

• Cargill Incorporated

• Carmemoli SPA

• Carroll Industries NZ Ltd.

• Dawn Food Products Inc.

• Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

• Dobla BV

• HLR Praline BVBA

• Icam SpA

• Kanegrade Flavours & Ingredients Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Food Decorations and Inclusions Market?

A rising trend in the food decorations and inclusions market is the focus on product innovation. Businesses in this market are developing and releasing groundbreaking products to maintain their market position. An example of this is The Supplant Company, a biotech firm based in the UK specializing in the production of natural food ingredients. In February 2022, they introduced top-quality inclusions created with Supplant sugars derived from fiber crops that bake, cook, and caramelize similar to conventional sugar. The new product made with Supplant sugar has the advantage of offering fewer calories than cane sugar, a low glycemic response, and serves as a prebiotic.

How Is The Food Decorations and Inclusions Market Segmented?

The food decorations and inclusionsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Chocolate Decorations And Inclusions, Sugar Decorations And Inclusions, Nuts, Preserved/Freeze Dried Fruits, Sugar Paste And Icing, Glazes, Marzipan, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By End-User: Food And Beverage Processing, Bakeries And Pastry Shops, Confectionery Shops, Restaurants And Hotels, Household, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chocolate Decorations and Inclusions: Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Curls, Chocolate Shavings

2) By Sugar Decorations and Inclusions: Edible Glitter, Sprinkles, Sugar Crystals

3) By Nuts: Almonds, Walnuts, Pecans

4) By Preserved/Freeze Dried Fruits: Freeze-Dried Strawberries, Dried Apples, Dried Bananas

5) By Sugar Paste and Icing: Fondant, Royal Icing, Buttercream Icing

6) By Glazes: Fruit Glaze, Chocolate Glaze, Neutral Glaze

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Food Decorations and Inclusions Market?

In the Food Decorations and Inclusions Global Market Report 2025, Europe was identified as the leading region for the specified year. The area anticipated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

