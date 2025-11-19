Feed Fats And Proteins Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Feed Fats And Proteins Market Through 2025?

The feed fats and proteins market size has seen robust growth recently. The market is anticipated to expand from a size of $9.35 billion in 2024 to $9.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The significant growth seen in the past years is due to factors such as the industrialization of livestock farming, the importance of animal health and productivity, variability in feed ingredient costs, a global scale-up of livestock production, an increased understanding of nutrition, and supportive regulatory measures.

Expectations are high for the feed fats and proteins market to witness robust expansion in the following years, with projected growth to $12.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Various factors contribute to this predicted growth, such as the escalating demand for aquaculture feed and alternative protein sources, issues related to biosecurity, influence of climate change, and the increasing demand for animal protein. The forecast period also showcases significant trends like advancements in feed formulation technology, emphasis on traceability and transparency, digital technology integration, innovative feed additives, and commitment to sustainable sourcing.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Feed Fats And Proteins Market?

An increase in pet adoption is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the feed fats and proteins market in the future. Pet adoption involves taking in an animal, commonly from a shelter or a rescue organization, to offer it a permanent living environment. Multiple factors are driving this increase in pet adoption, such as heightened awareness about animal welfare, improved access to information on pets available for adoption via digital platforms, and emotional benefits derived from pet companionship. Superior quality feed fats and proteins significantly contribute to the health and well-being of pets, making them more attractive to prospective adopters. As per Shelter Animals Count, a nonprofit organization in the United States, in January 2024, a total of 6.5 million cats and dogs were given shelter and rescue nationwide. This is a 0.2% rise from 2022 and a 4.0% surge from 2021. Adoption rates also saw an enhancement, with 4.8 million pets discovering homes in 2023, reflecting an increased dedication towards animal rescue and adoption. Consequently, the surge in pet adoption rates is propelling the expansion of the feed fats and proteins market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Feed Fats And Proteins Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Feed Fats And Proteins Market In The Future?

Leading organizations in the alternate protein sector are focusing on innovative approaches such as plant-derived foods to minimize ecological impact. Mainly sourced from plants like fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, plant-based foods are designed to replace or simulate animal-derived food. For example, U.S-based ingredient innovation company Shiru, launched OleoPro in March 2023. It uses a proprietary technology from Flourish platform, using artificial intelligence to offer specific insights into plant proteins. OleoPro mixes plant proteins with non-saturated plant oils, succeeding in reducing saturated fat by a significant 90%. It enhances the functional performance of alternate meats, making it a healthier choice compared to traditional fats.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Feed Fats And Proteins Market

The feed fats and proteinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Animal, Plants

2) By Product: Oilseed Meal, Fishmeal, Animal By-Product Meal, Other Products

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Aqua, Swine, Equine, Other Livestock

Subsegments:

1) By Animal: Fish Meal, Poultry By-Products, Meat and Bone Meal, Dairy Products

2) By Plants: Soybean Meal, Pea Protein, Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal

Global Feed Fats And Proteins Market - Regional Insights

For the year under review in the Feed Fats and Proteins Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the most prominent market, and it is predicted to register the swiftest growth in the forthcoming period. The report comprehensively includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

