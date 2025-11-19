Feed Enzymes Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Feed Enzymes Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for feed enzymes has shown robust growth in the past few years. The market value is expected to surge from $1.85 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors influencing this positive trajectory include improved feed conversion efficiency, regulatory endorsement and compliance, increased awareness of environmental consequences, a movement towards sustainable farming practices, reduction in feed expenses, and the international expansion of the animal feed industry.

Expectations are set for a significant surge in the size of the feed enzymes market in the immediate years ahead. Estimates predict that it will experience an increase to ""$2.68 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The anticipated growth during this future period is linked to the rising demand for alternatives to antibiotics, special attention to gut health, ongoing research on enzyme functionality, efforts to mitigate climate change impacts in agriculture, and global issues related to animal health. Upcoming trends for this period encompass digital innovation in feed formulation, the integration of enzymes into premixes, bespoke enzyme mixtures, progress in enzyme technology, and solutions that are both ecologically and sustainability-minded.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Feed Enzymes Market?

The growth of the feed enzymes market is anticipated to be driven by the rising meat consumption. Meat, which is derived from animal flesh and is a key source of protein, vitamins, and minerals in any nutritious diet, necessitates the utilization of enzymes in animal feeds. These enzymes help to mitigate the detrimental effects of antinutritional substances contained in feed raw materials, thereby improving performance. This not only reduces the expense per animal but also bolsters their overall long-term health and leads to higher meat production. In August 2024, a report by Carlisle Technology, a software firm based in Canada, stated that per-person turkey consumption in the U.S. was 14.60 pounds in 2022, and it was predicted to surge to 15.40 pounds by 2033, representing a 0.35% increase in turkey consumption. Concurrently, per-person broiler chicken consumption, which was 98.90 pounds in 2022, is anticipated to expand to 107.50 pounds by 2033. Therefore, the rising demand for meat fuels the feed enzymes market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Feed Enzymes Market?

Major players in the Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Adisseo France SAS

• Associated British Foods plc

• Alltech Inc.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Novozymes A/S

• Novus International Inc.

• Kemin Industries Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Feed Enzymes Market?

Leading corporations within the feed enzymes market are embracing innovative approaches such as enzymatic separation for corn, ensuring their market standing. Enzymatic separation for corn employs certain enzymes in a biotechnological process to decompose components in corn, thereby simplifying the procurement of starch and related valuable products throughout the processing phase. For example, in September 2023, Huvepharma Inc., based in Bulgaria, introduced Enzymatic Digestibility Enhancer Huvezym neXo to the EU market. This product is key to Huvepharma's effort to broaden its range of offerings in the feed enzymes industry, significantly contributing to the optimization of animal feed use. Huvezym neXo was launched focusing on improving animal feed digestibility, which in turn enhances overall animal health and productivity. The product aids in maximizing nutrient uptake, potentially allowing livestock farmers to cut down on feed costs while encouraging superior growth rates and feed conversion ratios.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Feed Enzymes Market Growth

The feed enzymesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Protease, Phytase, Carbohydrase, Other Types

2) By Source: Microorganism, Plant, Animal

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms

4) By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Subsegments:

1) By Protease: Endopeptidases, Exopeptidases, Serine Proteases

2) By Phytase: 3-Phytase, 6-Phytase, Novel Phytase Variants

3) By Carbohydrase: Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase

4) By Other Types: Lipase, Laccase, Mannanase

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Feed Enzymes Market By 2025?

In the Feed Enzymes Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region in 2024 and is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report encompasses a gamut of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

