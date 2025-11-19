Voluntary Health Organizations Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voluntary Health Organizations Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for voluntary health organizations has seen a robust increase in past years. The market size, which was worth $45.94 billion in 2024, is predicted to expand to $48.47 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth during the historic period is a result of increased public health consciousness, fundraising efforts, donation inflows, research initiatives, advocacy, and concentration on specific diseases.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the voluntary health organizations market in the coming years. The market is forecasted to reach $60.15 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to the growth during the projected period include preparedness and response to pandemics, digital involvement, the growing aging population, and advancements in telemedicine and digital health. Main trends during this period are projected to be digital engagement, telehealth with remote support, a focus on mental health, as well as collaborations and partnerships.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Voluntary Health Organizations Market?

The anticipated rise in voluntary donations is projected to stimulate the voluntary health organizations market's demand. Most revenue for these organizations comes from the public's voluntary donations intended for health, community services, and welfare-related projects. For example, UNICEF's total income rose to $9,326 million in 2022, up from $8,122 million in 2021. Consequently, the increase in voluntary donations from the general public is forecasted to propel the expansion of the voluntary health organizations market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Voluntary Health Organizations Market?

Major players in the Voluntary Health Organizations include:

• Mercy Ships

• American Heart Association

• Angelwood Inc.

• Valley Aids Council

• March of Dimes

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association

• American Lung Association

• Muscular Dystrophy Association

• Center Industries Corporation

• AccessCNY

What Are The Future Trends Of The Voluntary Health Organizations Market?

Leading firms in the voluntary health organizations market are merging their resources and efforts to build and launch online platforms aimed at fostering healthcare volunteerism. Such platforms serve to connect volunteers with medical institutions and patients requiring care and help. They facilitate volunteers in carrying out tasks remotely via these digital platforms from their homes, offices, or other public places. For example, in January 2023, the USA's non-profit honor society Sigma Xi rolled out the Interactive Volunteer Platform. This fresh online platform intends to champion volunteer involvement in the healthcare industry. The platform will provide avenues for members and volunteers to engage in society undertakings, peer mentoring opportunities, and various events at the chapter level. The launch of this new platform was made possible through collaboration with Galaxy Digital, a US-based software firm that assists non-profits in tracking and managing volunteer activities and their impact on the community. The platform will also guide Sigma Xi members in identifying volunteer positions linked to health and wellness such as hospital, clinic, and other healthcare organization volunteering opportunities.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Voluntary Health Organizations Market Growth

The voluntary health organizationsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Mode Of Donation: Online Donation, Offline Donation

2) By Organization Type: Multilateral Organizations, Bilateral Single Government Agency, Non-governmental

3) By Organization Location: Domestic, International

Subsegments:

1) By Online Donation: Website Donations, Mobile App Donations, Crowdfunding Campaigns, Social Media Fundraising, Subscription-Based Donations

2) By Offline Donation: In-Person Donations (At Events, Charity Drives), Mail-in Donations (Checks, Cash), Corporate Sponsorships And Partnerships, Fundraising Through Telemarketing, Donations Through Retail Partners (Point-Of-Sale Donations)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Voluntary Health Organizations Market By 2025?

In 2024, the voluntary health organizations market was led by Asia-Pacific, with North America coming in as the second largest region. Covered in the report on the voluntary health organizations market are regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Projected growth rates for each region were also included in this analysis.

