Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B3004746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/18/25 at 0040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Shaftsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Alicia Maisonet

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, VT

VIOLATION: Neg. Operation, DUI #1 Refusal

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/25 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a vehicle in an embankment on East Road in the town of Shaftsbury, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator on scene who was identified as Alicia Maisonet (24). Further investigations revealed that Maisonet had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Maisonet was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Maisonet was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/08/25 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.