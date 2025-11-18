Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004746
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/18/25 at 0040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Shaftsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Alicia Maisonet
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, VT
VIOLATION: Neg. Operation, DUI #1 Refusal
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/18/25 at approximately 0040 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a vehicle in an embankment on East Road in the town of Shaftsbury, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator on scene who was identified as Alicia Maisonet (24). Further investigations revealed that Maisonet had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Maisonet was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Maisonet was issued a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 12/08/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
