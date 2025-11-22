Submit Release
Traffic alert - I91 northbound Hartland

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I91 is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 66.4 due to a crash. 

This incident is expected to last for several hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

Kris Wood

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158              

Kristine.wood@vermont.gov                             

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

 

