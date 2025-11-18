Certified Origins joins the Dumbo Film Festival 2025 – Opening Night at Salotto NYC

“Good Food Stories from the Mediterranean” Special Screening and Opening Party November 19, 2025 | 7:00 PM | Salotto, FL1, 84 Withers St, Brooklyn, NY

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins , founded in Italy by two cooperatives of farmers and still proudly cooperative-owned, is headquartered in Tuscany and specializes in high-quality private-label extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, and traceable foods.The company is supporting the 2025 edition of the Dumbo Film Festival (DFF), taking place from November 19 to 23 in the DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City.On inauguration day, the special screening “Good Food Stories from the Mediterranean” will invite audiences to experience the joy found in the interplay of culture, food, and storytelling.From Europe to North Africa and Asia, the Mediterranean is a region shaped by multiple civilizations and cultural exchanges, where food traditions reflect long-standing histories.This special DFF program block shares stories about the culinary practices, memories, and environments that define the region and continue to influence our daily lives.“Supporting young Italian cultural entrepreneurs abroad and independent cinema is just as important as promoting healthy and sustainable food around the world. This is why we believe in the Dumbo Film Festival and are proud to support films that tell stories of good food and the connection between producers and communities.”– Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs, Certified OriginsThe DFF will begin on November 19 with an Opening Party at 7pm at Salotto NYC, an intimate cultural venue in Williamsburg. The opening party will be a moment of connection between filmmakers, artists, sponsors, and attendees, followed at 8:45 PM by the screening of a three-film out-of-competition block dedicated to the Mediterranean: “The Mediterranean Table: Where Stories Begin.”The program highlights how Mediterranean foodways continue to evolve, honoring the relationship between producers, landscapes, and the culinary heritage that shapes regional identity.Screening Program:1. Sky (U.S.) – Directed by Andrew Lucido. When 10-year-old Jake (Magnus Newville, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Saturday Night Live) is left home alone again by his workaholic parents, he answers the call of the open sky and ventures through chaotic New York City, searching for his own space to dream.2. Gelato – Seven Summers of Ice Cream Love (Germany). Directed by Daniela Opp. The 20th Century was still young when Italian mountaineers conquered Germany with a sensation: gelato! Tiny stalls developed into beautiful ice cream shops. But suddenly sunny days of childhood turned into dark years of war.3. Spanish Olive Grove (Spain) – Directed by Francisco Javier Fernández Bordonada. This documentary explores from its beginnings, production, economy, conservation, future challenges (sustainability and climate change), and the life of the olive landscape in Spain, the world’s leading producer of extra virgin olive oil, liquid gold.The Dumbo Film Festival is a celebration of stories in motion and of voices unafraid to cross boundaries: bold, diverse, and rooted in community. With 37 films selected from over 2,500 submissions worldwide, the 2025 program showcases a wide spectrum of independent cinema: fiction, documentary, animation, and hybrid works.“The Dumbo Film Festival grows thanks to collaborations that bring together worlds that may be different but share sensitivity and vision. With Sammontana, we share the belief that creativity and conviviality are universal languages; with Caddie Hotel, the ability to create experiences and emotions through design; with Certified Origins, a commitment to promoting authenticity and sustainability. Together, we demonstrate that culture, business, and community can dialogue and create value—on and off the screen.”– Daniele Ragusa Monsoriu, Executive DirectorSee the Festival’s full catalog and get your tickets here About Certified OriginsCertified Origins is a leading private-label company specializing in premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pasta Sauces, and Nut products, committed to delivering high-quality food while promoting transparency and responsibility in the supply chain. With operations in Italy, the U.S., Spain, China, and Mexico, the company partners with retailers worldwide to create traceable food programs that combine quality, innovation, and responsible ingredient sourcing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.