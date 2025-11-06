Certified Origins presents new Nut-Based Private Label product line & US-based Co-packaging Solutions at PLMA Chicago 25

Showcasing product innovation and new services in the evolving private label market at PLMA Chicago, booth F-2613.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November marks another exciting milestone for Certified Origins as they join food and retail industry leaders at PLMA Chicago 2025, the key North American trade show for private-label innovation, from November 16–18.Certified Origins, already renowned for its high-quality extra-virgin olive oils, tomato sauces, and Mediterranean pantry staples, is proud to unveil the latest addition to its private-label products and services: a line of tree-nut-based products designed to meet the rising demand for foods made with genuine, wholesome ingredients.“Consumers are looking for nutrition-forward, transparent, and high-quality ingredients,” said Anita Nari, Head of Sales at Certified Origins. “With this new line of tree-nut products, we’re leveraging our sourcing and retail expertise, and processing standards to deliver premium offerings that align with our company roots and focus on health and authenticity.”Key highlights of the new product lines:– A wide variety of tree nuts: almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, and more, are available in natural, roasted, salted, and value-added formats.– Nut butters ranging from single-nut formulations to custom blends with tailored flavor profiles and textures.Rooted in a mission to contribute to people’s enjoyment and health through good food made with genuine and traceable ingredients, Certified Origins works hand in hand with farmers, producers, cooperatives, and retailers to deliver products that combine transparency, quality, and authenticity.The company’s expanding portfolio includes extra virgin olive oils, tomato sauces, Mediterranean pantry staples, and a new line of nut-based products, all developed to meet growing demand for food made from wholesome, healthy, and genuine ingredients.As private labels continue to grow across the U.S., consumers are looking for products that tell real stories about origin, craftsmanship, and care. Certified Origins helps retailers meet those expectations through programs built on transparency and long-term value creation.Expanding Global Production and CapabilitiesIts recently expanded bottling, quality control, and logistics center in Newport News, Virginia, dedicated to extra virgin olive oil , further enhances capacity, quality assurance, and operational flexibility for North American partners. This strategic investment allows Certified Origins to meet a growing range of customer needs while maintaining consistent standards of authenticity and excellence.Certified Origins now directly operates three production facilities: two in the United States, focused respectively on olive oil and nut processing, and one in Italy dedicated to olive oil, complemented by a network of trusted production partners across Europe and the broader Mediterranean region.This integrated infrastructure enables the company to provide a comprehensive suite of tailored services to brands and global retailers seeking to expand their private label programs and production capabilities, ensuring flexibility, traceability, and innovation across every product line.At booth number F-2613, discover Certified Origins’:– New nut-based product line, expanding the company’s offering beyond olive oil and Mediterranean sauces to meet rising demand for nutritious foods.– The latest Global Retail Brands special edition Magazine , developed in collaboration with Certified Origins, dedicated to the evolution of private labels and the future of food retail.–Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil programs supported by PDO and PGI certifications, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to origin and traceability.As Certified Origins continues to expand globally, its purpose remains the same: to build trusted partnerships and bring authentic, high-quality, responsibly sourced foods to buyers worldwide.Visit Certified Origins at PLMA Chicago 2025. Booth F-2613.

