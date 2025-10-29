Certified Origins and Global Retail Brands Release Special Edition Exploring the Future of Global Food Retail

Private Label and National Brands: Decoding Food Retail

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins and Global Retail Brands Magazine present their latest collaborative edition, “ Private Label and National Brands: Decoding Food Retail ,” a deep dive into one of the most defining dynamics shaping the global retail landscape today.Private labels have evolved from value-tier alternatives to powerful retail assets. In the United States alone, they now represent over $270 billion in annual sales and 20.7% of the grocery market, while in Europe their share exceeds 40%.In a market where consumers demand both value and authenticity, Certified Origins continues to bridge perspectives across the food industry, promoting informed dialogue between retailers, suppliers, and brand owners.In this changing environment, success depends not on scale alone but on shared values, adaptability, and consumer connection. Certified Origins continues to play a leading role in fostering open dialogue between private labels and store brands, contributing data-driven insight and global perspective to build a more transparent and collaborative food system.This new issue expands on the partnership initiated in 2023 with “ Everything You Need to Know About EVOO, ” followed by “ Exploring Origin: the Importance of Knowing Where Food Comes From ” in 2024, reaffirming Certified Origins’ mission to contribute to a transparent and responsible food system through education, data, and collaboration.Focusing on the intersection between private label programs and national brands, the edition explores how both sides are redefining their roles, from sourcing and innovation to shopper trust and shelf visibility. The result is a multifaceted view of how the industry is adapting to changing market forces while finding new ways to build consumer loyalty.Great content and great products often come with a unique design. Mima Tosic, Creative Communications Manager at Certified Origins, shaped each page around the idea of a “table game,” exploring the playful and competitive side of retail: "In the game of retail, the table becomes a terrain of visual signals, design is the strategist, inviting consumers into a moment of play. When design shifts from decoration to behavior, the shopper becomes part of the game, engaging, exploring, and discovering loyalty. We wanted our edition to capture and reflect this dynamic.”The publication features insights and perspectives from 20 international industry experts, along with exclusive case studies and commentary from leading voices in retail, sourcing, and brand strategy. “In today’s rapidly evolving retail landscape, businesses face a complex web of challenges, from balancing private labels and national brands to navigating supply chain disruptions, tariffs, and global trade uncertainties,” writes Phillip Russo, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Global Retail Brands. “That’s why we partnered with Certified Origins and a select group of industry innovators to explore how retailers can strike the right balance for success.”The digital edition of “Private Label and National Brands: Decoding Food Retail” is available online and will also be distributed in print during the next PLMA Show in Chicago by the Certified Origins and Global Retail Brands teams.Stop by Certified Origins at Booth F-2613 to meet the team and grab a copy!About Certified OriginsCertified Origins is a leading private-label company specializing in premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pasta Sauces, and Nut products, committed to delivering high-quality food while promoting transparency and responsibility in the supply chain. With operations in Italy, the U.S., Spain, China, and Mexico, the company partners with retailers worldwide to create traceable food programs that combine quality, innovation, and responsible ingredient sourcing.About Global Retail Brands MagazineFounded in 2012 by Philip Russo, Global Retail Brands is the leading publication dedicated to the private label industry, published four times a year and distributed at major international trade fairs such as PLMA Amsterdam and Chicago, Marca Bologna, ANUGA, and SIAL. Each issue reaches more than 7,000 professionals in private-label retail and food manufacturing.

