Smart Food Labels Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Smart Food Labels Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Smart Food Labels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Smart Food Labels Market Be By 2025?

The market size for smart food labels has seen substantial growth over recent years. There is a predicted rise from $12.39 billion in 2024 to $14.97 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is associated with consumers' heightened demand for clarification, increased worries pertaining to food safety, governmental mandates on nutritional labeling, technological advancements that offer innovative labeling solutions, a high rate of food allergies and intolerances, the rise in awareness of sustainability fostering eco-friendly labeling endeavors, and the burgeoning market for personalized nutrition.

Expectations are high for the smart food labels market, with predictions forecasting a dramatic surge in size over the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of $31.38 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. Several factors contribute to this predicted growth, including technological advancements in smart packaging, stringent food safety and labeling regulations, increasing use of IoT and NFC-enabled devices, rising concerns regarding food allergies and dietary restrictions, growing awareness about sustainability and ethical sourcing, and the widespread use of smartphones and mobile apps. The market trends projected for the forthcoming period include advancements that allow real-time tracking of nutritional data, increasing use of IoT devices in kitchens, greater awareness about food allergies and dietary restrictions, personalized nutrition solutions gaining popularity, broadening regulatory standards for food labeling, and the use of augmented reality for interactive product details.

Download a free sample of the smart food labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16193&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Food Labels Market Landscape?

The surge in preference for packaged foods is anticipated to drive the expansion of the smart food labels market in the future. Packaged foods, being pre-prepared, pre-measured, and often pre-cooked before being offered to consumers in a ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook condition, have grown in popularity owing to their prolonged shelf life, convenience, food technology advancements, and globally influenced food trends. Smart food labels play a pivotal role with packaged foods as they enhance clarity, traceability, and consumer engagement by offering comprehensive product information and tracking data. For instance, as reported by the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), a Canada-based government agency responsible for agricultural and food-related products, in October 2023, the exports of processed food and beverage products in 2022 achieved a record-breaking milestone of $54.3 billion, noting a 14.1% growth compared to 2021. This marked 34.7% of the total production value. Hence, the rising demand for packaged foods is a key factor in propelling the smart food labels market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Food Labels Market?

Major players in the Smart Food Labels include:

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc

• Checkpoint Systems Inc

• HID Global Corporation

• Sato Holdings Corporation

• Intermec Technologies Corporation

• Impinj Inc.

• Paragon ID

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Food Labels Industry?

Major players in the Smart Food Labels market are creating strategic alliances to introduce ultra-thin tracking devices that amplify supply chain clarity and boost food safety. Such alliances imply a process where firms exploit each other's abilities and assets to obtain mutual benefits and prosperity. For example, in January 2023, the US-based services enterprise, Pod Group, joined hands with SODAQ, a Netherlands-situated manufacturing firm, and Lufthansa Industry Solutions, a German technology corporation. They established this alliance to generate creative solutions that initiated Smart Label Tracking Device at CES. This is a reusable, incredibly thin tracking system mainly for small and light objects. Its features like modest cellular connectivity, thermal monitoring, and geofencing capabilities enhance logistics visibility and management while advocating sustainability through its reusable elements.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Food Labels Market

The smart food labelsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Sensing Labels, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Dynamic Display, Other Technologies

2) By Applications: Electronic And Information Technology (IT) Asset, Perishable Goods, Security Access, Smart Wrist Bands, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Logistics, Retail, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sensing Labels: Temperature Sensing Labels, Humidity Sensing Labels, Freshness Sensing Labels, Ethylene Gas Sensing Labels, Ph Sensing Labels, Time-Temperature Indicators (Ttis)

2) By Radio-Frequency Identification (Rfid): Passive Rfid Labels, Active Rfid Labels, Semi-Passive Rfid Labels, Uhf Rfid Labels, Nfc (Near-Field Communication) Rfid Labels

3) By Dynamic Display: E-Ink Display Labels, Lcd Display Labels, Led-Based Display Labels, Color-Changing Labels (For Freshness Monitoring), Digital Price Tags And Product Information Displays

4) By Other Technologies: Qr Code Labels, Near Field Communication (Nfc) Tags, Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble) Tags, Smart Labels With Embedded Sensors For Traceability, Qr Code-Based Expiry Monitoring Labels

View the full smart food labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-food-labels-global-market-report

Smart Food Labels Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominating position in the smart food label market, with an expected trajectory of growth. The report on the market for smart food labels includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Food Labels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Forestry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-forestry-global-market-report

Smart Gas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-gas-global-market-report

Smart Gas Meter Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-gas-meter-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.