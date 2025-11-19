New Indie Publisher: NoQuarter Software

PLEASE JOIN US FOR OUR FIRST DIRECT 11/26!!!!!!!!!!1!!! A short video production showcasing the games outlined in this release. NoQuarter Software

NoQuarter Software enters the market as a new indie publisher that offers support, funding, and open pitch submissions.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- See full press release here!Former Bethesda Producer launches independent video game publisher looking to help bring bold new ideas into the world. Providing marketing, business management, quality assurance, community growth, funding, and PR services to small teams making great games. Our mission is to help release great games at a reasonable price."We support fresh, dangerous, and disruptive games, and do it in a way that is favorable to the developers. We don't want to own your IP, we don't want to make your creative decisions, We just want to make your game a success. There is no corporate pageantry, just people creating art to make a living." - NoQuarter SoftwareSend pitch decks and media contact to Joe@noquartersoftware.comPLEASE JOIN US FOR OUR FIRST DIRECT 11/26A short video production showcasing the games outlined in the full release above

