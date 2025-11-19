Food Phosphate Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Food Phosphate Market In 2025?

The size of the food phosphate market has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include an escalating demand for processed and convenience foods, development in the food and beverage sector, the incorporation of phosphates as food additives, the emergence of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook items, and the improvement of food texture and aesthetics.

The market size for food phosphates is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the imminent years, increasing to ""$4.28 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This surge over the projected period can be linked to factors such as the preservation of taste and nutritional value, extended shelf life of processed foods, expanding global population, urbanization, and the rising trend of vegan and plant-based diets. Key trends during this projected period encompass advancements in food processing technology, emphasis on sustainably sourced phosphates, the utilization of microencapsulation for phosphate distribution, the use of phosphates in the production of lab-grown meat, and the application of phosphates in functional and fortified food products.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Food Phosphate Market?

The food phosphate market is predicted to expand due to an increase in meat product consumption. This term refers to the eating of foods that are derived from animal meat. This includes beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and other products obtained from different animals. Food phosphates, often used in the meat industry, play a variety of roles such as enhancing the texture and appearance of meat products, extending their shelf life, regulating pH, and retaining moisture. For instance, a report issued by the World Animal Foundation (WAF), a US-based entity dedicated to animal welfare education, revealed in May 2023 that beef consumption per person in the US stood at 58.9 pounds in 2022. Additionally, in the US, the consumption of chicken saw a rise from 115 pounds in 2022 to 117.40 pounds in 2023, and pork consumption went from 51.1 to 51.6 pounds per person in 2022. Therefore, the increasing consumption of meat products is a driving factor in the growth of the food phosphate market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Food Phosphate Industry?

Major players in the Food Phosphate Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Solvay S.A.

• The Mosaic Company

• Arkema SA

• OCP Group

• SQM SA

• Univar Inc.

• EuroChem Group AG

• Israel Chemicals Limited Group

• Clariant AG.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Food Phosphate Market In The Globe?

In the food phosphate industry, product innovation is an emerging trend. To maintain their market positions, leading companies in this sector are focusing on inventing new products. For instance, LEVAIR Select, a unique non-aluminum phosphate tailored for industrial baking, was launched by Innophos Holdings Inc., a chemical company based in the US, in April 2023. This groundbreaking product, a calcium-based substitute for the common baking agent, sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP), can be used in a variety of food products including breads, cakes, pastries, snacks, and cereals. With its greater stability and longevity compared to SALP, it presents an enticing alternative for both bakers and purchasers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Food Phosphate Market Report?

The food phosphatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Aluminum Phosphate

2) By Function: Buffers, Sequestrants, Acidulants, Bases, Flavors, Cryoprotectants, Gel Accelerants, Dispersants, Nutrients, Other Functions

3) By Application: Dairy, Bakery Products, Meat And Sea Food Processing, Beverages

Subsegments:

1) By Sodium Phosphate: Monosodium Phosphate (MSP), Disodium Phosphate (DSP), Trisodium Phosphate (TSP)

2) By Potassium Phosphate: Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP), Dipotassium Phosphate (DKP)

3) By Calcium Phosphate: Dicalcium Phosphate (DCP), Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP), Mono-Calcium Phosphate (MCP)

4) By Phosphoric Acid: Food-Grade Phosphoric Acid

5) By Aluminum Phosphate: Aluminum Phosphate (Food Grade)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Food Phosphate Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the food phosphate market. The Food Phosphate Global Market Report 2025 anticipates continued growth in this region. This report includes detailed analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

