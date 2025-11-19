SIGEP Asia to host the Gelato World Cup - Asia Selection at Marina Bay Sands from 15 to 17 July 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement is brewing as Asia’s finest gelato artisans gear up to compete in one of the most anticipated events in the world of artisan gelato: the Asia Selection of the Gelato World Cup. Scheduled from 15 to 17 July 2026 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the competition will take place alongside SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia 2026.The prestigious contest will crown the next Asian champion, a team that will proudly represent the continent at the renowned Gelato World Cup 2028 in Rimini, Italy, the premier global platform celebrating excellence across the Foodservice industry, including gelato, pastry, coffee, bakery, and pizza.Participants will face six demanding challenges designed to highlight their technical expertise, creativity, teamwork, and artistry. Using premium ingredients and tools supplied by the world’s leading gelato, chocolate and pastry brands, the competition promises a perfect blend of classic gelato craftsmanship and innovative, cutting-edge presentations.The jury will be composed of team captains from the participating countries, alongside two iconic figures from the international gelato community - Sergio Colalucci, President of the Gelato World Cup, and Sergio Dondoli, Official Commissioner of the competition. Their presence at the competition will underscore the event’s high standards and international prestige.“The remarkable energy and creativity emerging from the Asian selections highlight just how deeply rooted and rapidly evolving the passion for gelato is across the region. Our mission is to nurture this growth by bridging Italian tradition with the bold, innovative directions shaping gelato in Asia and beyond,” said Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia.The success of the Asia Selections is made possible through a strategic endorsement by the Worldchefs Association (World Association of Chefs' Societies, a global network of Chefs associations first founded in October 1928). This global authority on culinary excellence, represents over 110 member countries and millions of chefs worldwide. Worldchefs plays a key role in shaping culinary standards worldwide through education, certification, and international collaboration. As highlighted by Ragnar Fridriksson, Managing Director of Worldchefs, “The SIGEP Gelato World Cup Asia Selection represents the very best of innovation, craftsmanship, and passion that define our industry. It brings together exceptional talent from across Asia, celebrating creativity and excellence in gelato making. We are proud to support the event that not only showcases technical mastery but also fosters international collaboration and raises the global standard for artisan gelato”.Building on this spirit, President Sergio Colalucci highlighted the importance of unity and excellence as the competition continues to grow across Asia and beyond. He remarked, “as President of the Gelato World Cup, I am delighted to take part in SIGEP Asia 2026 on the occasion of the Gelato World Cup – Asia Selection. We are grateful to count on the collaboration of Chef Kenny Kong, our key point of reference for the Asian selections, whose contribution is invaluable to us. The partnership with Worldchefs adds further prestige to the competition, enhancing its profile and ensuring globally recognized standards of excellence. This increasingly demanding competition will proclaim the future Asian teams who, through knowledge, professionalism, and skill will best combine the mastery of artisanal gelato-making with innovation, using top-quality raw materials, ingredients, and technology. They will be ready to take on the finals of the Gelato World Cup at SIGEP World 2028”As pointed out by President Colalucci, this endorsement is further strengthened by the involvement of Chef Kenny Kong, a leading figure in Asia’s pastry and gelato scene and a respected member of the Worldchefs International Judges Committee as well as the Gelato World Cup Committee of Honour. Chef Kong said, “united by craft, inspired by nature — we elevate regional traditions through the excellence of artisan gelato. This selection celebrates Asia’s rich cultural heritage through its vibrant fruits, unique ingredients, and spices, while fostering the development of professional skills in the taste crafts. It promotes friendship and cooperation among gelato and pastry artisans, as we pre-select three outstanding Asian teams to represent the region at the World Gelato Cup 2028 in Rimini, Italy. The mission is to provide a platform for communication and learning among gelato and pastry chefs across the region, strengthening the bonds of creativity, knowledge, and shared passion."Chef Kong's expertise and strong connections within the regional culinary landscape have been instrumental in establishing the competition in Singapore, ensuring its credibility, relevance, and long-term impact.

