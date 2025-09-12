SIJE 20th anniversary celebrations end on a high note - paving the way for SIJE 2026 and the World Diamond Congress

18,690 visitors attended Asia Pacific’s most influential jewellery show, where global masterpieces chartered milestone moments

SINGAPORE, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th edition of the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) drew to a glittering close on 13 July 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, celebrating two decades of elevating Singapore as a global jewellery capital. Held over four days, the show welcomed 18,690 visitors, from international collectors and gem connoisseurs to industry professionals and regional trade buyers - who came to witness a breathtaking showcase of over USD250 million worth of the world’s finest jewellery and gemstones.This landmark edition also heralds what comes next - SIJE 2026. Set to return on 16 July 2026, the 21st edition of SIJE will be co-located with the World Diamond Congress, one of the most prestigious global gatherings in the diamond industry. The congress was held for the first time in Singapore in 1988 and is returning after 37 years. The Congress and SIJE will form the foundation of the inaugural World Diamond & Jewellery Week, signalling a new era of prominence for Singapore on the international jewellery stage.A momentous start to a milestone editionSIJE 2025 was officially opened on 10 July 2025 by Guest-of-Honour Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth. The opening ceremony was graced by ambassadors, trade officials, and international delegates, underscoring the show’s stature as both a premier marketplace and a platform for global economic engagement.Notably present were representatives from SIJE 2025’s Country Partner, Italy, including Mr Fabio Conte, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Italy in Singapore; and Mr Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, Italian Trade Agency (ITA)Their presence also marked SIJE’s largest-ever Italian Pavilion, a showcase of 49 illustrious Italian brands commemorating 60 years of Singapore–Italy diplomatic ties.Global reveals, heritage craftsmanship, and innovative artistry took centre stageThis year’s edition, the largest in SIJE’s history, hosted 414 exhibiting brands from 26 countries, showcasing heritage traditions, contemporary artistry fused with technological innovations, and some of the most valuable pieces ever seen in the region.Crowd highlights at SIJE 2025 included:• The global debut of a USD 2.5 million, 100-carat natural diamond necklace by IVY Masterpiece.• The Asia-Pacific launch of Zevaher, a Dubai-headquartered luxury jeweller redefining Middle Eastern opulence for the global market.• Pavilions from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand – reflecting SIJE’s standing as the jewellery gateway to Southeast Asia and beyond.Beyond the booths: Immersive experiences and curated programmesSIJE 2025 extended far beyond exhibitions, delivering a vibrant programme of curated talks, launches, and interactive showcases that engaged both trade and public audiences:• Official Opening Ceremony & Runway Fashion Show (10 July) – A spectacular opening that set the tone for the milestone edition, featuring live model showcases of iconic jewellery creations.• Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting: WONDERLAND (11 July) – Led by global trend forecaster Paola De Luca, the roadshow offered key insights from the Jewellery Trendbook 2026+ on what’s shaping the future of jewellery.• BaZi for the Leaders by Team Joey Yap (12 July) – An inspiring Saturday session using ancient BaZi wisdom to help jewellery entrepreneurs and creative professionals discover their inner leadership potential.• Ticking Trends: The Future of Watches (12 July) – A dedicated session exploring contemporary watch design, horological craftsmanship, and the fusion of gems and movement.• 20th Anniversary Grand Lucky Draw (13 July) – A crowd-pleasing finale celebrating two decades of SIJE, where attendees stood a chance to win exclusive jewellery prizes in a special draw.These activities brought education, inspiration, and excitement to the show floor, enriching the SIJE experience for collectors, designers, and jewellery enthusiasts alike.“SIJE 2025 was more than a celebration of our 20-year journey. It was a bold statement of where we are headed,” said Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia. “To see SIJE grow from a regional event to an international launchpad has been remarkable. With the announcement of the World Diamond Congress and our upcoming 21st edition in 2026, we are proud to position Singapore at the epicentre of the global jewellery conversation.”A fitting close to a milestone editionThe success of SIJE 2025 affirms its growing influence as a strategic platform for the international jewellery trade. As the show concludes its 20th edition, all eyes now turn to its next chapter - one that will see SIJE take on an even more pivotal role with the co-location of the World Diamond Congress in 2026.Note to Editor:The jewellery market in Singapore is poised for significant evolution in the coming years. The luxury jewellery segment is projected to grow annually by 4.89% from 2025 to 2030 (CAGR 2025-2030), with a total revenue of US$1.13 billion in 2025, according to Statista. The Singapore jewellery market is flourishing with a surge in demand for high quality, intricate designs that reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional gold jewellery remains a cornerstone of the industry, celebrated for its craftsmanship and cultural resonance, even as contemporary designs capture the imagination of a new generation of buyers.1-END-Photos Download Link:https:// www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v5vkoldwxt143hb8cll6g/AHbQirH_kerxJbPAg9IKers?rlkey= mhjorguniiou0f6cyjz2bd58t&st=lku97p4p&dl=0Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout IEG GROUP IN ASIAIEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions was held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.About VicenzaoroIEG also presents the largest show in Europe dedicated to goldsmithing and jewellery, a true business hub for the sector, capable of promoting meetings between the most authoritative players in the gold and jewellery world. Vicenzaoro is the reference business hub for the entire sector and offers a complete experience to exhibitors and visitors. The rich exhibition offer is completed by other strategic and transversal projects. VO Vintage and VO'ClockPrivè, which take place respectively in January and September, are events dedicated to the world of watchmaking. Not only during the exhibitions but also throughout the year, Vicenzaoro offers opportunities for insights, information and culture for its audiences.About the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2025Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) is the largest show for local and international trade, direct buyers and investors. Backed by 19 years of experience, SIJE earns its place as an important showcase for local and international jewellers, designers, manufacturers and exporters to reach out to key buyers in Singapore, ASEAN and beyond.For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9633-3198Dean Joharideanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9697-4464Diana Lohdianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 8228-5941Anusha ChongMobile: 9030-9946anushachong@therainmaker.com.sgReleased by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.