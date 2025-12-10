SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2026 to feature “The Asia Selection for the Bakery World Championship – Bread in the City"

In conjunction with the UIBC Congress in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia 2026 which is organised by IEG Asia and co-organised with Restaurant Association Singapore, will mark a milestone year for the global bakery and confectionery community. The shows will take place from 15 to 17 July 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.The organisers are delighted to announce that two major events will take place in conjunction with the shows - The Asia Selection 2026 – the official qualifying round for the Bakery World Cup “Bread in the City 2027” and The International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC) Congress 2026, bringing together international talent, craftsmanship and innovation from across the world.The Asia Selection for the Bakery World Championship – “Bread in the City”The “Bread in the City” – Asia Selection 2026 will spotlight the region’s most skilled bakers where eventually two chosen winners will advance to the Bakery World Championship – “Bread in the City 2027” in Rimini, Italy at SIGEP WORLD 2027.Organised by IEG Asia and Singapore Bakery & Confectionery Trade Association (SBCTA) and, endorsed by Richemont Club International and Richemont Club Italy, this high-level competition will feature 8 elite teams from across the Asia-Pacific region. The teams will compete across multiple categories from Bread Making to Pizza Making to Viennoiserie and more, each reflecting a blend of technical mastery, regional inspiration and creative expression.The distinguished judging panel will comprise industry leaders and experts from the Richemont Club International, with judges invited by SBCTA to evaluate the contestants’ craftsmanship, innovation, and presentation.According to Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia, “Bringing ‘Bread in the City’ to Singapore reflects our commitment to celebrating Asia’s remarkable talent in bakery. This platform shines a global spotlight on the region’s craftsmanship, creativity and passion, offering the best bakers in Asia the opportunity to compete, learn and ultimately represent our region on the world stage. We are honoured to support the next generation of bakery excellence at SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia 2026.”Building on this perspective, Matteo Cunsolo, President of Richemont Club Italy, underlined the global resonance of the competition. He said, “The Asia Selection for Bread in the City holds great significance for Richemont. Bread is a universal symbol that connects cultures and people, and its appreciation extends across the globe. The opportunity to showcase and witness teams from distant countries embrace the art of baking and challenge themselves in this craft is truly inspiring. We are deeply honoured to host the Asian team at the Bread in the City World Championship final and to celebrate the shared passion that unites the global bakery community.”Echoing this commitment from a regional standpoint, Forest Lim, President of SBCTA, emphasised the importance of Asia’s role in the global bakery landscape. He said, “The Bread in the City – Asia Selection 2026 represents a defining moment for Asia’s bakery community. Hosting this competition in Singapore reflects our region’s growing contribution to global baking excellence. This event is not only about celebrating craftsmanship; it’s about recognising the innovation, discipline, and collaboration that define today’s bakers. We are proud to work with the Italian Exhibition Group to bring this platform to Asia, and we look forward to seeing the region’s best talents rise to the world stage in Rimini. Bread in the City is where the artistry of baking meets opportunity — and we invite industry partners to join us in supporting this remarkable showcase of skill, passion, and progress.”UIBC Congress 2026The International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC), representing the bakery and confectionery industry across the globe will hold its 2026 Congress from 13 to 15 July 2026 in Singapore in conjunction with SIGEP Asia 2026 and Restaurant Asia 2026.The congress will bring together international leaders, master bakers and confectionery experts to exchange insights, celebrate craftsmanship and discuss emerging trends shaping the bakery industry’s future. UIBC delegates will also explore the innovations and advancements in F&B, Foodservice and Ho.Re.Ca. showcased at SIGEP Asia 2026 and Restaurant Asia 2026.“The UIBC’s presence reflects the region’s growing importance in the global bakery landscape and presents a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to exchange insights, celebrate craftsmanship and be inspired by innovation, a spirit that SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia also proudly champions for our global and regional bakery communities.” said Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia.“UIBC (the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners) will hold its 2026 annual congress in Singapore, coinciding with SIGEP Asia. Bakers and confectioners representing 40 countries worldwide will meet to discuss the future of their crafts, and to elect the World Baker and World Confectioner of the Year 2026, who will take over from the Spaniard José Roldán and Singaporean Joanne Huang respectively,” said José Maria Fernandez, Secretary General of UIBC.Note:The Asian bakery market is valued at approximately USD210.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to between USD283 billion by 2035, according to major market research firm, Mordor Intelligence. Key drivers include urbanisation, rising incomes, busy lifestyles, and a growing demand for convenient and western-style baked goods.About SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia brings together Southeast Asia’s most focused and premium gathering for the entire F&B, Foodservice, and Ho.Re.Ca. value chain.With over 13,000 trade visitors and 449 exhibiting brands from 41 countries, the event offers a distinctive boutique tradeshow experience showcasing the latest innovations in food and beverages through a curated platform that celebrates artisan excellence in gelato, pastry, coffee, tea, bakery, and pizza, alongside cutting-edge Ho.Re.Ca. machinery, technology and hospitality solutions.About IEG AsiaIEG Asia is a leading trade show and exhibition organiser dedicated to delivering high-value business platforms for the food, beverage, and hospitality industries across Asia. As the regional arm of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), IEG Asia curates’ industry-leading events such as SIGEP Asia, offering premium networking, educational, and investment opportunities to elevate market engagement and industry growth.For more information, visit: www.iegexpo.it For media enquiries, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd:Nalini Naidu, Principal Publicist & FounderMobile: +65 9633 3198nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgDean Johari, Senior Publicist and Account DirectorMobile: +65 9697 4464deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgDiana Loh, Publicist and Associate DirectorMobile: +65 8228 5941dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgAnusha Chong, Publicist and Senior Account ManagerMobile: +65 9030 9946anushachong@therainmaker.com.sgReleased by Official Show Publicist for SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asia: The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd on behalf of IEG Asia.

