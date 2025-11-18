Deputy Minister David Mahlobo leads delegation to World Toilet Summit 2025 in India, 19 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo is leading a delegation to the World Toilet Summit (WTS) in New Delhi, India on 19-21 November 2025, to participate and in pursuit of global solutions to address sanitation challenges for the country.

The WTS is an annual event organised by the World Toilet Organization (WTO) and hosted by the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation to address the global sanitation crisis. The summit aims to break the taboo surrounding toilets and sanitation, promote better hygiene practices, and foster innovation in sanitation solutions.

The annual event, which coincides with the United Nations' World Toilet Day observed annually on 19 November, will bring together government leaders, policy makers, experts, innovators and investors under one roof at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), Janpath, in New Delhi to discuss and find solutions for sanitation challenges, learn from each other’s successes and best practices; policy blueprints and strategies; sanitation innovation and community led models that have transformed lives; as well as access to funding through investors and donors.

The summit, to be held under the theme, “Sanitation: Collective Responsibility for Dignity and for Planet”, seeks to promote sustainable and scalable solutions for sanitation, particularly in the Global South, moving beyond rural sanitation to urban sustainability and technological innovation.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo will participate in thought leader discussions with world leaders and innovators; engage on solution-focused panel discussions and action labs; listen to lessons from India’s sanitation policy in driving determined governance and community engagement for sustainable development as well as the adoption of The Delhi Declaration, a shared roadmap for the future of sanitation.

During the three days, he is expected to address and share valuable experiences and insights regarding the transformative initiatives South Africa is implementing in the areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and its strategic priorities for global collaboration and reinforce Africa and Asia’s joint commitment to advancing sanitation, water security, climate resilience, and public health across the Global South.

The Deputy Minister will also join the excursion to the Sulabh Museum of Toilets and Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Memorial Centre to witness circular sanitation in action, including faecal sludge management.

Since 15 October, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has been observing a month-long Sanitation Programme with an aim of highlighting the importance of decent sanitation for all in the country. The programme will officially end on Wednesday,19 November, while marking the World Toilet Day with the rest of the world. The World Toilet Day seeks to raise awareness of the 3.4 billion people living without access to safe toilets globally and to accelerate action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

South Africa has made strides in ensuring access to dignified sanitation in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6. According to the General Household Survey 2024 Report, the percentage of households with access to improved sanitation increased from 61,7% in 2002 to 83,1% in 2024.

Department of Water and Sanitation’s approved Water and Sanitation Norms and Standards provide guidance on the required minimum standards for provision of basic sanitation services by all role players in the sector.

The standards include provision of a toilet with a functional handwashing facility in the yard, which is safe and reliable, environmentally sound and easy to clean, provide privacy and protection against weather, well-ventilated as well as providing for an effective and acceptable sanitation technology.

The standards also outline the requirement for proper wastewater treatment and faecal sludge management including a safe faecal sludge emptying, transportation, treatment and the disposal or beneficial use method.

The DWS has also developed the National Faecal Sludge Management Strategy that seeks to guide the sector on the safe management of faecal sludge to prevent groundwater contamination, safeguard public health, protects the environment throughout the sanitation service chain. The strategy, moreover, elevates the need to explore the use of faecal sludge for economic benefits.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates