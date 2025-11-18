AIM Intelligence Spotlighted for 'AI Security Technology' at OpenAI Dev Day

Korean AI Safety Startup Demonstrates Automated Red-Teaming and PII Protection Solutions Adopted by Major Enterprises

CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Intelligence (CEO Sangyoon Yu), an AI security company, announced today that it was officially invited to the OpenAI DevDay Exchange Seoul held on November 13.AIM Intelligence has developed an autonomous AI red-teaming agent called "Stinger," which automatically detects and analyzes vulnerabilities in AI models. The system can conduct tens of thousands of jailbreak attempts targeting high-risk scenarios including drug synthesis, explosive manufacturing, and financial fraud to precisely validate security vulnerabilities.AIM Intelligence's "AIM Guard" is a Korean-language-based personally identifiable information (PII) protection solution that achieved 100% detection accuracy for Korean data formats including resident registration numbers, addresses, and phone numbers. The solution blocks evasion attacks that existing systems cannot detect, such as Unicode manipulation and fullwidth character variations, establishing a dual-track security system that encompasses both AI jailbreak defense and personal information protection.AIM Intelligence is the only startup in the Asia-Pacific region to contribute to OpenAI Guardrails. The company has built automated red-teaming frameworks and defense strategies utilizing OpenAI's models.Kim Kyong-hoon, OpenAI Korea’s General Manager, publicly mentioned AIM Intelligence during his official presentation at OpenAI Dev Day, recognizing the company's technological capabilities. "AIM Intelligence is a startup that develops technologies to help companies safely adopt AI, providing automated red teaming and defense strategy frameworks based on OpenAI Guardrails," Kim said.Kim also emphasized, "AIM Intelligence supports enterprise-customized PII (Personally Identifiable Information) masking and guardrail solutions utilizing OpenAI models. These technologies play a crucial role in helping major domestic companies expand their AI-based services more securely. This is a prime example of a startup addressing the common challenge of AI security through technological innovation."AIM Intelligence's technology has been validated by major Korean enterprises. More than 15 large corporations, including KB Kookmin Card, KB Securities, Woori Bank in the financial sector, KT and LG U+ in telecommunications, and LG Electronics, have adopted and are operating AIM Intelligence's AI security solutions. AIM Guard has enabled these enterprises to solve the last-mile problem of security, the biggest bottleneck in their AI transformation journey.AIM Intelligence recently won first place at the GITEX Global 2025 Supernova Challenge in Dubai, competing against approximately 2,000 startups worldwide. The company has also published more than 10 papers at international conferences including ICML, ACL, NeurIPS, and IEEE, and is working on AI security standardization with Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), Financial Security Institute, and Korea Credit Information Services."AIM Intelligence is building an integrated platform that safely controls all forms of intelligent systems, from chatbots to autonomous agents and physical robots, establishing security standards for the AGI era," said Haon Park, Chief Technology Officer of AIM Intelligence.About AIM IntelligenceAIM Intelligence is an AI security company specializing in automated red-teaming and PII protection solutions. As an official partner of OpenAI and contributor to OpenAI Guardrails, the company provides enterprise-grade AI safety solutions to major corporations and government agencies in Korea. The company is pioneering frontier red-teaming technology and state-of-the-art multilingual guardrails to help enterprises safely deploy AI at scale.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.