Senate Bill 1093 Printer's Number 1315
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - authorization of established basic rates for computing overtime
pay) and 778 (relating to overtime compensation) as of June 1,
2025: Provided, That students employed in seasonal occupations
as defined and delimited by regulations promulgated by the
secretary may, by such regulations, be excluded from the
overtime provisions of this act: And provided further, That the
secretary shall promulgate regulations with respect to overtime
subject to the limitations that no pay for overtime in addition
to the regular rate shall be required except for hours in excess
of forty hours in a workweek. An employer shall not be in
violation of this subsection if the employer is entitled to
utilize, and acts consistently with, section 7(j) of the Fair
Labor Standards Act of 1938 (52 Stat. 1060, 29 U.S.C. § 207(j))
and regulations promulgated under that provision.
* * *
(f) An employer's obligation to compensate an employe, at
minimum wage or overtime rates, for hours worked shall be
interpreted in pari materia with the Fair Labor Standards Act
(29 U.S.C. Ch.8) and section 4 of the Portal-to-Portal Act of
1947 (29 U.S.C. § 254), as amended, and Federal regulations
promulgated thereunder, including under 29 CFR Pt. 785 (relating
to hours worked), as of June 1, 2025.
Section 2. Section 5(a)(5) and (12) and (c) of the act are
amended and subsection (a) is amended by adding a paragraph to
read:
Section 5. Exemptions.--(a) Employment in the following
classifications shall be exempt from both the minimum wage and
overtime provisions of this act:
* * *
(5) In a bona fide executive, administrative, or
