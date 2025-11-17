Submit Release
Senate Bill 1093 Printer's Number 1315

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - authorization of established basic rates for computing overtime

pay) and 778 (relating to overtime compensation) as of June 1,

2025: Provided, That students employed in seasonal occupations

as defined and delimited by regulations promulgated by the

secretary may, by such regulations, be excluded from the

overtime provisions of this act: And provided further, That the

secretary shall promulgate regulations with respect to overtime

subject to the limitations that no pay for overtime in addition

to the regular rate shall be required except for hours in excess

of forty hours in a workweek. An employer shall not be in

violation of this subsection if the employer is entitled to

utilize, and acts consistently with, section 7(j) of the Fair

Labor Standards Act of 1938 (52 Stat. 1060, 29 U.S.C. § 207(j))

and regulations promulgated under that provision.

* * *

(f) An employer's obligation to compensate an employe, at

minimum wage or overtime rates, for hours worked shall be

interpreted in pari materia with the Fair Labor Standards Act

(29 U.S.C. Ch.8) and section 4 of the Portal-to-Portal Act of

1947 (29 U.S.C. § 254), as amended, and Federal regulations

promulgated thereunder, including under 29 CFR Pt. 785 (relating

to hours worked), as of June 1, 2025.

Section 2. Section 5(a)(5) and (12) and (c) of the act are

amended and subsection (a) is amended by adding a paragraph to

read:

Section 5. Exemptions.--(a) Employment in the following

classifications shall be exempt from both the minimum wage and

overtime provisions of this act:

* * *

(5) In a bona fide executive, administrative, or

