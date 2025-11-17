Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1316
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1316
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1094
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, COSTA, KANE, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO AND SAVAL,
NOVEMBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and
compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 306(c)(22) of the act of June 2, 1915
(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is
amended to read:
Section 306. The following schedule of compensation is
hereby established:
* * *
(c) For all disability resulting from permanent injuries of
the following classes, the compensation shall be exclusively as
follows:
* * *
(22) For serious and permanent disfigurement of [the head,
