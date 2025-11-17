Submit Release
Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1316

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1316

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1094

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, COSTA, KANE, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO AND SAVAL,

NOVEMBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An

act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for

injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;

establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing

procedure for the determination of liability and compensation

thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and

compensation, further providing for schedule of compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 306(c)(22) of the act of June 2, 1915

(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is

amended to read:

Section 306. The following schedule of compensation is

hereby established:

* * *

(c) For all disability resulting from permanent injuries of

the following classes, the compensation shall be exclusively as

follows:

* * *

(22) For serious and permanent disfigurement of [the head,

