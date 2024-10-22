Dialog Axiata and SDMC Showcase Smart Home Solutions at Google 2024 APAC TV Summit

Dialog Axiata, in collaboration with SDMC, proudly showcased its innovative Smart Home Solutions at the Google 2024 APAC TV Summit.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialog Axiata, in collaboration with SDMC, proudly showcased its innovative Smart Home Solutions at the Google 2024 APAC TV Summit, demonstrating the successful deployment of Android TV and Smart Home capabilities in Sri Lanka. Notably, Dialog was the only Sri Lankan brand invited to present at this prestigious event, a testament to its leadership in adopting global technologies and delivering on its brand promise of 'The Future.Today.' The event brought together Google's ecosystem partners and highlighted pioneering advancements in Android TV, Google Home, Google Cloud, and Google AI across the Asia-Pacific region. Dialog’s participation underscored its leadership in driving smart home innovation in Sri Lanka.

Launched in 2022, Dialog Smart Home offers users a unified platform to manage various smart devices, combining connectivity, home surveillance, and automation. Powered by SDMC’s technology, the Dialog Smart Home platform provides enhanced security solutions along with effortless appliance control through smart automation features, ensuring a connected and secure home environment. Complementing this ecosystem is Dialog’s seamless connectivity, which ensures that all devices work harmoniously together, delivering a fully integrated smart home experience.

Launched in 2019, Dialog Television's Android TV platform is Sri Lanka’s only Android-powered television service. It offers a seamless entertainment experience by integrating traditional linear TV with on-demand streaming. Viewers can enjoy a vast array of content across multiple devices—whether at home through the ViU HUB and ViU Mini, or on the go via mobile—ensuring flexibility and convenience for all their entertainment needs.

Lim Li San, Group Chief Operating Officer of Dialog Axiata PLC, shared her thoughts on the opportunity to showcase Dialog's Smart Home solutions at the event. “Presenting our Smart Home journey at the Google 2024 APAC TV Summit marks a pivotal milestone for us. Today, our customers are constantly seeking convenient and intuitive ways to enhance their home environment. Accordingly, our Smart Home innovations are geared towards addressing their diverse and evolving lifestyle needs with a seamless, intelligent, and customizable experience. These next-generation solutions represent a significant leap forward for our convergence offerings, underscoring our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of smart living today.”

David Li, Chief Executive Officer of SDMC, stated, “We are honored to be invited by Google, alongside our valued customer Dialog, to present both the significant advancements we have made in the Smart Home sector and our future plans. Our collaboration with Google and Dialog Axiata is shaping the future of smart home technology, while continually supporting Dialog with system upgrades and delivering future-proof solutions that enable smarter, more connected living spaces.”

