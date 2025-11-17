NEBRASKA, November 17 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Makes Appointments to Nebraska Liquor Control Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced two appointments to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Robert “Bud” Synhorst of Lincoln has been selected to represent the 1st Congressional District. James Elworth of Nebraska City will represent the 3rd Congressional District.

Synhorst is the owner of RobNik Strategies and the former president/CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA). He was also executive director of the Alpaca Owners Association and has served on the Nebraska State Board of Health. Synhorst has a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Nebraska – Kearney (UNK).

Elworth is retired, having served as a former state assistant attorney and a county prosecutor in both Lancaster and Dodge counties. He was also involved in investigating, interpreting and enforcing rule violations in athletics, including for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Elworth received both his undergraduate degree and his juris doctor from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL).

Three members serve on the Liquor Control Commission, each representing one of Nebraska’s congressional districts. Appointments are subject to confirmation by the Nebraska Legislature.

Newly appointed commissioners serve six-year terms. In this instance, Elworth and Synhorst are filling vacancies resulting from resignations in their respective districts. Elworth’s term will expire in May of 2027. Synhorst’s term will expire in May of 2029.