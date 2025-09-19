AerFin celebrates logistics partnership with B&H Worldwide in South East Asia

Matt Warrington, CCO of B&H Worldwide with James Bennett, CCO of AerFin B&H Worldwide logo BH Worldwide Team with AerFin Team at MRO APAC 2025

AerFin has celebrated the strengthening of its logistics and warehousing relationship with B&H Worldwide which has supported the company’s growth.

We are proud to continue supporting AerFin’s expansion in South East Asia, providing customised packing and crating solutions, inventory management, and cost-optimised shipping for aircraft parts.” — Matthew Warrington, Chief Commercial Officer

SINGAPORE, SOUTH WEST, SINGAPORE, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has celebrated the strengthening of its logistics and warehousing relationship with B&H Worldwide which has supported the company’s growth in South East Asia since 2022.

The partnership, originally covered aviation parts, warehousing and inventory management in Singapore, before expanding to aviation logistics operations in Hong Kong to support AerFin’s groundbreaking CDB project, which involved the teardown of six aircraft at Hong Kong Airport.

This commitment was celebrated at MRO Asia-Pacific in Singapore, where AerFin’s Chief Commercial Officer, James Bennett, and B&H Worldwide’s Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Warrington, met to reaffirm the companies’ shared focus on expanding and strengthening their partnership.

James Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at AerFin, said:

“Our partnership with B&H has been integral to our operations in South East Asia, ensuring our customers receive the reliable, efficient service they expect from AerFin. We’re excited to continue working side by side as we build on the success we’ve already achieved together, and look to the next phase of growth.”

Matthew Warrington, Chief Commercial Officer of B&H Worldwide, added:

“This is a clear testament to the trust AerFin places in B&H Worldwide’s aerospace logistics expertise. We are proud to continue supporting AerFin’s expansion in South East Asia, providing customised packing and crating solutions, inventory management, and cost-optimised shipping for aircraft parts. Our team remains committed to delivering world-class aerospace logistics and supply chain visibility through our FirstTRAC platform, ensuring their operations are underpinned by reliable, efficient support.”

The ongoing collaboration highlights AerFin’s continued investment in the region as it works closely with trusted partners to deliver value-driven aftermarket solutions and aircraft parts logistics for customers worldwide.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.