Securing Hope: How Lock Boxes Are Helping Veterans Stay Safe

It wasn’t just a box. It gave an Airman time to think, and that saved his life.

In Washington State, a quiet but powerful shift is happening in suicide prevention, one lock box at a time. In participation with the Washington Department of Commerce, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Suicide Prevention Program is helping Veterans, service members, and their families stay safe by encouraging secure storage of firearms and other potentially dangerous items, especially during times of stress or crisis.

This approach is called lethal means safety (LMS). It’s based on a simple idea: when someone is struggling, putting time and space between them and a potentially deadly decision can save their life.

“As noted by the Department of Health, “Firearms account for approximately 74% of deaths by suicide among Veterans, with 212 Veterans and their families impacted by suicide in Washington State. This continues to be a cause for concern among our Veterans, but lethal means safety is not only about safety of oneself, but safety to others including children and pets who may obtain unsafe items which results in actual harm if these items are unsecure.” - Nicole Vreeland, WDVA Suicide Prevention Program Manager

Lock Boxes: Small Tools, Big Impact

Since early 2024, WDVA has distributed more than 380 lock boxes, 177 trigger locks, and served 407 Active-Duty service members and Veterans at military bases like Joint Base Lewis, McChord, NAS Whidbey Island, and Fairchild Air Force Base. These tools come with short briefings, printed guides, and real conversations about mental health and safety.

While originally designed for firearms, the lock boxes are versatile. They can also be used to secure medications, sharps, or other items that may pose a risk, especially to children, pets, or individuals in crisis. It’s a simple step that can make a profound difference.

Most people who received a lock box said they used it. Some changed how they stored their firearms. One airman moved their gun from the nightstand to a locked box in another room. That small change gave them a moment to pause, and that pause made all the difference.

Washington State Firearm Data

• It's estimated that 1 in 3 (34.3%) WA State adults report having a firearm in or around their home.

• In 2021, firearm homicide was the second leading cause of injury-related death, and firearm suicide was the fourth leading cause of injury-related death for young people ages 1 to 13.

• The majority (72%) of firearm-related deaths in Washington (all ages) are due to suicide (2019-2021). For young people (ages 1 to 21), approximately 55% of firearm-related deaths are due to suicide and 45% are due to homicide4.

• A study of adolescent suicides found that over half were carried out with firearms from the adolescent’s home. More than 75% of the firearms used in suicide attempts and unintentional injuries were stored in the residence of the victim, a relative or friend

Clearing Up Misunderstandings

Many people think the biggest risk with firearms is accidents or crime. But the truth is, suicide is the leading cause of firearm deaths. WDVA is working to spread that message and help people understand how safe storage can protect loved ones.

They’re also helping people understand Washington’s laws, like how to temporarily transfer a firearm if someone is going through a mental health crisis. These laws can be confusing, but WDVA suicide prevention team members break them down in simple terms so families can make safe, informed choices.

Real Stories, Real Impact

A sailor at NAS Whidbey Island said locking up his firearms helped him focus on getting better during a tough time.

A National Guard member shared how losing a friend to suicide changed his view on firearm safety and why they now talk openly about it with others.

These stories show that safety isn’t about fear, it’s about love and support. Read more about the stories of resilience in the face of PTSD from our previous Real Veterans, Real Voices blog.

Reaching More Communities

WDVA team members aren’t just working on military bases. They’re showing up at community events like Spokane Indians baseball games and overdose awareness parades in Kittitas County. These events help connect with people in rural areas who might not have easy access to mental health resources.

Supporting Transitioning Service Members

This work is also backed by generous funding from the Department of Commerce focused on providing firearm safety equipment to transitioning service members, a group shown by research to be at elevated risk for suicide during the first year after leaving service. By offering tools and education during this vulnerable period, WDVA is helping to reduce risk and support long-term wellness.

Thanks to a partnership with the Department of Commerce, who provided $588,000 in Fiscal Year 2024 and 2025, this important work continues.

This initiative also contributes to Governor’s Challenge Priority Group 3, which focuses efforts on lethal means safety. It’s part of a broader strategy to prevent suicide through practical, evidence, based interventions.

Looking Ahead

Thanks to funding from programs like the 988 Lifeline Emblem Sales, the Suicide Prevention Team is expanding their work. They’re supporting groups like Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center, which helps Veterans heal through equine therapy. They’re also building new tools like FOSTER a training program that teaches firearm safety in a way that’s practical and respectful.

In the end, this work is about giving people hope and making sure that when someone is hurting, they have time, space, and support to choose life.

Locking up a firearm isn’t giving up control, it’s giving someone a second chance.

To learn more, visit Suicide Prevention and Support | WDVA

To access the WDVA Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Tool Kit visit: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Toolkit | WDVA

For the Veterans Crisis Line dial 988 then press 1.

Additional Resources

Device instructional handouts for safe and secure firearm storage

Lock box instructions ( PE3412

Trigger lock instructions ( PE3425

How to use firearm locking devices *8-minute video on how to set locks for each device (thank you for the feedback about the safety. Yikes.)

Educational handouts for safe and secure firearm storage

Firearms in the Home ( CE355

Teens, Depression and Firearms ( CE457

Safety Checklist for Home ( CE133

Educational handout for safe medication storage