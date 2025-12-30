Press Release - WDVA Secures Land for New Spokane Veterans Home

Spokane, WA - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce the purchase of 41.5 acres of land to build the new Spokane Veterans Home, marking a major milestone in WDVA’s long-term commitment to delivering dignified, modern, and high-quality care for Washington’s Veterans. After months of searching, reviewing, negotiating, and waiting, WDVA has officially closed on the property. This investment represents a significant step forward in expanding care capacity and support services for Veterans and their families in the Spokane region. Why This Site is a Big Win Proximity to VA Healthcare:

The new site sits directly next to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, improving access to healthcare and significantly reducing transportation time and costs. This close placement also enhances coordination and response times for Veteran care.

Supports Staff and Workforce Stability:

Remaining in the greater Spokane area allows WDVA to retain most of its skilled and dedicated team while using a modern, state-of-the-art design to attract additional healthcare professionals. Better Quality of Life for Veterans:

The larger site provides room for outdoor spaces and a design consistent with the federal VA’s small-house model, which supports a more homelike and therapeutic environment for residents. Improved Facilities for Staff and Visitors:

Plans include expanded parking, storage, staff work areas, break rooms, and care spaces, enhancing the experience for employees, volunteers, and visitors alike. Strong Connection to Community:

The new location keeps Veterans close to Spokane’s community resources, volunteers, and loved ones while offering easy access to the broader region. Project Status & Funding Overview Pre-Design Study: Completed October 2024

Capital Budget: $8 million allocated in the 2025–2027 Capital Budget

Land Purchase: Completed November 2025 Capital Requests: FY26 Supplemental Capital Request: $146.4 million $88.8 million federal $57.6 million state

Additional $10.9 million requested for partial design Would advance the project into construction phase 65% of the cost eligible for future federal reimbursement

Land Improvements:

Estimated at $6 - 9 million, including water, sewer, electrical systems, and road work. WDVA is coordinating with Spokane Parks and exploring opportunities such as voter-approved levies - that may reduce these costs. All land improvement funding is included in the FY26 Capital Request. VA Construction Grant:

A federal grant request of $157.5 million was submitted in March 2025. Funding will be awarded once the state match of $57.6 million is secured. Ongoing Partnerships and Next Steps WDVA extends its gratitude to the Washington State Legislature, Governor, City of Spokane, and Spokane Parks Department for their continued support. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships as the project moves into design and construction. A rendering of the future facility highlights its close proximity to Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and showcases the modern, Veteran-centered design WDVA is pursuing. WDVA is also launching a dedicated project webpage to provide updates, visuals, and construction progress. Additionally, WDVA will continue sharing information through email updates and All Staff Town Hall meetings as the project moves forward.

Legal Disclaimer:

