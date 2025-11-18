Car Pro Show Creator Jerry Reynolds Inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Jerry Reynolds, host of the nationally syndicated Car Pro Show, was officially inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame

I started the radio show because I felt there was a need for someone to remove the mystery behind the automobile business.” — Jerry Reynolds

KILGORE , TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry Reynolds, host of the nationally syndicated Car Pro Show , was officially inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame (TRHOF) during a ceremony held at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore. The honor recognized Reynolds’ decades-long impact on Texas radio and his dedication to educating and empowering automotive consumers across the country.The Car Pro Show, which first aired in 2001, was created from Reynolds’ vision to “pull back the curtain” on the car-buying process and bring transparency to the automotive industry. Today, the show is broadcast nationwide and continues to be a trusted source of automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.“I feel very blessed to have had two successful careers—one in the auto industry and then later in radio,” said Reynolds. “I started the radio show because I felt there was a need for someone to remove the mystery behind the automobile business. My hope is that The Car Pro Show has informed and encouraged consumers to buy their dream car with confidence.”A respected voice in both the automotive and broadcasting industries, Reynolds joins a distinguished list of TRHOF inductees, including radio legends Kidd Kraddick, Ron Chapman, Terry Dorsey, Russ Martin, Hal Jay, and Kevin McCarthy, Reynolds’ longtime co-host of 23 years.“To be honored and even mentioned alongside the great names already in the Texas Radio Hall of Fame is a dream come true for me,” Reynolds added. “I am humbled and thankful to be part of this year’s class.”The Texas Radio Hall of Fame, founded in 2002, celebrates the achievements and lasting contributions of radio professionals who have shaped the broadcasting landscape in Texas and beyond. Each year, industry peers and fans nominate and vote on individuals whose talent, innovation, and service have made a significant impact on Texas radio history.Adding to an already remarkable year, The Car Pro Show was also named ‘Best Radio Show in Texas’ by the Texas Auto Writers Association—marking the sixth time it has taken top honors in the Radio/Podcast category, along with numerous second and third place awards over the years.“Being inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame and learning that The Car Pro Show won ‘Best Radio Show in Texas’ for the sixth time is more than I could ever have dreamed of when I started the show,” said Reynolds. “Even after 24 years on WBAP, I still get excited when the red light comes on my mic every Saturday morning, and the announcer says, ‘And here’s the man they call the Car Pro, Jerry Reynolds.’”About The Car Pro ShowThe Car Pro Show is a nationally syndicated automotive talk show offering expert advice, honest car reviews, and industry insights to help consumers make informed vehicle purchasing decisions. Hosted by Jerry Reynolds, the show airs each weekend across major radio markets and online at www.CarPro.com About the Texas Radio Hall of FameThe Texas Radio Hall of Fame honors and preserves the achievements of the men and women who have made significant contributions to the radio industry in Texas. The organization’s annual induction ceremony celebrates broadcasters who have left a legacy through their talent, innovation, and dedication to the craft. Learn more at www.texasradiohalloffame.com

