Dallas PULSE Selects Aardvark Communications as Public Relations Agency of Record

Leaders and supporters gathered to celebrate the launch of Major League Volleyball’s Dallas Pulse, North Texas’ first professional women’s volleyball team, set to debut in 2026.

Dallas PULSE has named Aardvark Communications its public relations agency of record.

I’ve known the Aardvark team for many years and know the value they bring to our organization. This is a great fit – they know how to tell our story in a way that connects with the community.” — Grady Raskin, President and CEO

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas PULSE , the professional women’s volleyball team making its debut in January 2026, has named Aardvark Communications its public relations agency of record.“Dallas is the most exciting sports market in the country today with world-class teams,” said Carolyn Alvey, President of Aardvark Communications. “In addition to introducing professional volleyball to North Texas, we plan to partner with companies in the lifestyle, fashion and luxury goods markets while also working with local non-profits to better serve the community.”“We are building a world-class franchise in Dallas,” said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of Dallas PULSE. “I’ve known the Aardvark team for many years and know the value they bring to our organization. This is a great fit – they know how to tell our story in a way that connects with the community.”Dallas PULSE holds the number one overall pick in the Major League Volleyball draft on November 24, followed by the opening of training camp in December — all leading up to Dallas’ debut on Saturday, January 10, 2026 in front of an electric home crowd at Comerica Center. The Dallas PULSE home schedule includes marquee matchups against Indy, San Diego, Omaha, Grand Rapids, Columbus, Atlanta, and Orlando, all hosted in the setting of Comerica Center, where fans can feel every hit, dig, and ace up close.“Volleyball has deep roots in Texas, and the PULSE represents the next evolution of that passion,” Raskin added. “This team isn’t just part of the game — it’s shaping the future of women’s sports in Dallas.”ABOUT DALLAS PULSEThe Dallas PULSE is North Texas’ first women’s professional volleyball team, competing in Major League Volleyball’s 2026 season. Based at Comerica Center in Frisco, Dallas PULSE echoes the energy, and heart of Dallas-Fort Worth – home to one of the nation’s largest and most passionate volleyball communities. For more information about the team, visit dallaspulsevb.com or follow the team on social media channels at @DallasPULSEVB for schedule updates, roster announcements, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.ABOUT AARDVARK COMMUNICATIONSFounded in 1992, Aardvark Communications Inc. is a full-service agency offering public relations, advertising & design, social media, digital marketing, media planning and buying services. Aardvark has built long-term relationships with clients such as Park Place Dealerships; Hawaiian Falls Waterparks; Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council; Dee Brown Inc.; Collins Vision; Susser Bank; Revere Capital; Ighani Eye Care; City Center; Expo Home Improvement; Garages of America; Cerulean Blue Coffee House, Expo Home Improvement, and Crews Bank & Trust among others. For more information on Aardvark Communications, visit aardvarktx.com or follow on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.