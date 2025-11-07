Josh Abbott Returned to West Texas for Special Event at Dairy Queen

Josh Abbott with Raider Red and DQ's mascot, Curly, in Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech alum Josh Abbott celebrated his homecoming with a special appearance at Dairy Queen in Lubbock.

My time in Lubbock and at Texas Tech truly shaped what would become my career. Being back was nostalgic, and meeting fans was good for the soul. Wreck em!” — Josh Abbott

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the eve of one of the most anticipated football weekends in West Texas, country music star Josh Abbott returned to Lubbock to celebrate his roots with fans during a meet and greet Friday, November 7. The Texas Tech alum and front man of the Josh Abbott Band celebrated his homecoming with a special appearance at the DQ location on University Avenue in Lubbock.The first 100 fans in attendance had the opportunity to meet Josh Abbott and take a photo with the singer. Fans also got pictures with Texas Tech’s beloved mascot, Raider Red, and the Texas Tech Pom Squad. Fans received a complimentary Josh Abboott Band koozie, enjoyed a free DQ DillyBar treat and were entered into a raffle for the opportunity to win signed Josh Abbott merchandise. Curly, the iconic DQ mascot, also made a special appearance, posing for photos and adding to the celebration.“My time in Lubbock and at Texas Tech truly shaped what would become my career,” said Josh Abbott. “Being back was nostalgic, and meeting fans was good for the soul. Wreck em!”The event served as the perfect kickoff to game weekend for Red Raider fans who are expecting a big matchup with top rated BYU. ESPN announced College GameDay will return to Lubbock for the game on Saturday, November 8 which is expected to put the winning team in a great position to make a run for the College Football Playoff.“We understand how important it is to connect with our biggest fans across the Lone Star State,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council (TDQOC). “Welcoming Josh Abbott back to his West Texas roots made this a one-of-a-kind experience for Texas Tech and DQ fans on an exciting weekend of college football.”The TDQOC partnered with Josh Abbott in June 2022 to bring his distinctive style to the refresh of the iconic jingle, “That What I Like about Texas.” The jingle has been so successful over the last 25 years, it is easily recalled by fans across Texas.Since joining forces, Josh’s partnership with DQ restaurants in Texas has extended beyond the jingle, including special appearances at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin and Cook Children’s in Fort Worth. DQ fans have likely also spotted Josh Abbott on Texas Dairy Queen’s social media channels, highlighting the brands’ Treats and Eats.Abbott founded his eponymous band in 2006 while enrolled in graduate school. Rooted in Texas country sounds, JAB has become a cultural centerpiece for the genre. Known for catchy melodies and personal songwriting, the now six-piece group continues to tour year round and release music. Abbott has been inducted into the West Texas Hall of Fame joining legends such as Waylon Jennings, Buddy Holly, and Roy Orbison, and is a Texas Tech Distinguished Alumnus. He honors his alma mater through numerous songs about his time spent there, including the Texas Tech anthem, Victory Bells.” Visit joshabbottband.com for tour dates, merchandise and more.For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ CouncilThere are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.

