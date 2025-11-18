Fake Discounts and Sales, Don’t be Fooled This Holiday Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Holiday sales are already underway and that means scammers are at work, trying to take advantage of shoppers with fake websites and phishing emails. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to slow down and think before handing over payment info. Remember: if a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

Stay on guard and follow these tips when shopping online:

Don't be fooled by fake websites and online advertisements. Websites are easy to create and may be designed to steal your money and personal information. Stick to trusted, well established websites.

Pick online stores that you have previously visited. Search online for reviews and complaints of the site.

Use your credit card, not your debit card when shopping online. Credit cards offer additional protections that your debit card may not provide. Debit cards are a direct line to your checking account.

Make sure the URL on a website address begins with "https:" instead of "http:". This shows the information you transmit with the site is being encrypted.

Keep devices and apps updated. Make sure you are using the latest operating system and turn on automatic updates to help reduce the risk of hackers being able to access your data.

Avoid public Wi-Fi when shopping. These networks may not be secure and allow scammers to access any financial data or passwords you enter.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar on “Online Shopping Scams” on Wednesday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will cover everything you need to know before clicking "check out." Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smart phone.

Download Ditch the Pitch, SCDCA's guide to guarding against scams, for more information on how to spot a scam. Victim of a scam? File a scam report with SCDCA. Call (800) 922-1594 or visit consumer.sc.gov and click the How Do I… button, then Report a Scam. Also notify your financial institution and any payment service apps used in the transaction.

