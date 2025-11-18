Paradigm Clinical Research Welcomes Deb Tatton to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Clinical Research, a leading clinical research site business, is proud to announce the appointment of Deb Tatton to its board of directors.An accomplished executive with more than 28 years of experience in clinical research, Deb has worked across clinical operations, biometrics, data management, project management and account leadership. Her career has largely focused on supporting large pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations in bringing lifesaving treatments to patients worldwide.As a member of Paradigm’s board, Deb will provide strategic guidance and insight to support the company’s mission to advance the human condition through participation in brilliantly executed clinical trials. “Deb’s extensive experience in leading global clinical operations and her commitment to advancing therapies for patients around the world make her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Kurt Mussina , CEO of Paradigm Clinical Research.In her current role as president of global clinical and data operations at Parexel, Deb oversees clinical and data management operations across full-service and functional service provider models. Her leadership spans a workforce across 52 countries, driving operational delivery, strategic growth and the adoption of innovative tools and technologies.Throughout her career, Deb has been widely recognized, including being named one of PharmaVoice’s Top 100 Most Inspiring People in 2020 and a Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association luminary in 2024.About Paradigm Clinical ResearchParadigm Clinical Research is a long-standing, multi-location, multispecialty clinical research site business with purpose-built research sites in California, Colorado and Idaho. The company operates wholly owned sites that support Phase I-IV clinical trials and provides sponsors with access to diverse, often underrepresented patient populations and investigators. Paradigm’s mission is to enrich lives by offering opportunities to advance the human condition through participation in brilliantly conducted clinical trials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.