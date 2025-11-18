UNIFY.C2 Announces Brandon Youngblood as New Vice President, Government Programs

Brandon Youngblood, Vice President, Government Programs for UNIFY.C2

Former FAA Senior UAS Security Leader Joins to Expand Domestic Counter-UAS Mission Support

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, a leader in advanced command-and-control technology and Counter-UAS software, today announced that Brandon Youngblood has joined the company as Vice President, Government Programs. Youngblood brings more than 22 years of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and domestic Counter-UAS (C-UAS) policy, operations, and interagency leadership experience to the role.

Youngblood previously served as a senior executive leading the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Air Traffic Organization’s UAS Security and C-UAS Integration office, where he oversaw national UAS security policy, processes, and operational integration. In this role, he worked directly with the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Energy (DOE), as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to negotiate and implement interagency airspace security procedures.

Youngblood also served as the senior FAA representative to the National Security Council (NSC) C-UAS Interagency Policy Committee, contributing to the development of the C-UAS National Action Plan (NAP) and the Executive Branch C-UAS legislative expansion proposal delivered for Congressional consideration.

A combat veteran with extensive Special Operations Forces (SOF) support experience, Youngblood has supported U.S. national security objectives across Iraq and Afghanistan. He has also contributed to research, technology development, and strategic assessments for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), USAF Rapid Capability Office (RCO), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“Brandon is one of the nation’s foremost experts in Counter-UAS policy and operational airspace defense,” said Anthony “Goldie” Lim, Chief Operating Officer of UNIFY.C2. “His leadership will accelerate our ability to support federal agencies and critical infrastructure partners facing rapidly evolving UAS threats. We are honored to welcome him to the team.”

In his new role, Youngblood will lead UNIFY.C2’s government programs portfolio, working with federal, state, and local agencies to operationalize UAS incursion response protocols and integrate advanced C-UAS technologies into mission-critical environments.

“I’m excited to join UNIFY.C2 at this pivotal moment for national airspace security,” Youngblood said. “Commercial and adversarial drone use is increasing at a pace that demands unified, technologically advanced C-UAS solutions. I look forward to helping our government partners strengthen protection of the people, infrastructure, and missions most at risk.”

UNIFY.C2 continues to scale its UAS and C-UAS command-and-control platform to support defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure operators seeking improved airspace situational awareness and rapid threat response.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is an operationally-deployed, sensor-agnostic Counter UAS platform enabling real-time Detect, Track, Classify and Mitigation. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments.

Visit: www.UNIFYC2.com



