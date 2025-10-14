SPS Aerial Remote Sensing Appoints Marya Mista as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing

Marya Mista, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, SPS Aerial Remote Sensing

Industry Veteran Brings Two Decades of Marketing and Partnership Expertise to Drive SPS’s Global Expansion in Advanced C2 Systems for Counter-UAS Solutions.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS), a U.S. technology company advancing airspace awareness and counter-UAS operations, today announced the appointment of Marya Mista as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing. In this role, Mista will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and partnership development initiatives, strengthening SPS’s position as a leader in command-and-control systems for defense, government, and enterprise sectors.

SPS is the developer of UNIFY.C2, an advanced, sensor-agnostic command-and-control platform that fuses radar, RF, EO/IR, and acoustic data into a unified operational picture for detection, classification, and response to unmanned aerial threats. The platform supports defense and public safety agencies across mission domains, enhancing decision-making and operational security.

Mista brings over 25 years of leadership experience in marketing, communications, and partnership development, with a strong background in defense, aerospace, and technology sectors. She has held senior roles guiding brand strategy and market positioning for companies at the intersection of innovation and security. In her new capacity, she will focus on building collaborative relationships with government stakeholders, technology partners, and industry leaders to expand SPS’s reach and impact.

“Marya’s ability to forge meaningful partnerships make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Jerry McGee, Executive Chairman of SPS Aerial Remote Sensing. “Her leadership will help accelerate SPS’s mission to deliver trusted, integrated airspace awareness solutions that safeguard people, assets, and operations worldwide.”

“Joining SPS feels like the perfect alignment of purpose and passion,” said Mista. “UNIFY.C2 is redefining what’s possible in airspace security — connecting sensors, data, and decision-makers to protect critical missions and advance the future of counter-UAS operations.”

Mista will oversee SPS’s global marketing and partner engagement programs, driving initiatives that promote international collaboration, innovation, and the safe integration of unmanned systems into the national airspace.

For more information, visit www.spsars.com or connect with SPS Aerial Remote Sensing on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sps-aerial-remote-sensing

About UNIFY.C2 C-UAS Software

UNIFY.C2 is a sensor-agnostic Counter-UAS software platform that fuses radar, RF, EO/IR, and other data sources into a single operational picture—enabling real-time detection, classification, and response to unmanned aerial threats in any environment. Recently sole-sourced by the U.S. Department of War, UNIFY.C2 is the only system capable of integrating signaling data and effector control across more than 100 military-grade and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems.

