SPS Aerial Remote Sensing Names Anthony 'Goldie' Lim as Chief Operating Officer

Anthony “Goldie” Lim, Chief Operating Officer (COO), SPS Aerial Remote Sensing

Seasoned Department of War Executive to Lead Operational Growth and Strategic Integration Across SPS’s Defense and Airspace Security Programs.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), a leader in airspace awareness and counter-UAS command-and-control technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony “Goldie” Lim as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Goldie joins SPS ARS following two decades of distinguished service in the United States Air Force, where he led complex programs at the intersection of air defense, electronic warfare (EW), and ISR operations. His extensive leadership background includes Director, Advanced Programs at Nellis Air Force Base and Creech Air Force Base, Squadron Commander of one of the Air Force’s premier Aggressor Squadrons, managing multi-agency security initiatives, and spearheading innovation in AI-driven threat assessment, training, and mission readiness.

As COO, Goldie will oversee operations and Go-To-Market planning and execution across SPS’s expanding portfolio of defense and public safety projects. His expertise in interagency coordination, risk management, and operational optimization will be instrumental as SPS scales deployments of its flagship platform, UNIFY.C2, across federal, state, and allied partner programs.

“I’m honored to join SPS at a time when airspace security is more critical than ever,” said Anthony “Goldie” Lim, Chief Operating Officer of SPS Aerial Remote Sensing. “SPS’s technology and vision are redefining how defense and public safety teams detect, decide, and act against emerging unmanned threats. I look forward to bringing my operational experience to help accelerate our mission to deliver unified, mission-ready solutions that protect lives and preserve operational advantage.

“Goldie’s experience leading advanced defense operations and his ability to unify complex teams and technologies align perfectly with SPS’s mission,” said Jerry McGee, Executive Chairman of SPS Aerial Remote Sensing. “His operational rigor and leadership philosophy will accelerate our ability to deliver trusted, scalable C-UAS and airspace-security solutions to our partners worldwide.”

Goldie holds a Master of Business Administration from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University. He has a proven record of building high-performance teams, modernizing training and readiness programs, and implementing technology-driven solutions for the U.S. defense enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spsars.com or connect with SPS Aerial Remote Sensing on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sps-aerial-remote-sensing

About UNIFY.C2 C-UAS Software

UNIFY.C2 is a sensor-agnostic Counter-UAS software platform that fuses radar, RF, EO/IR, and other data sources into a single operational picture—enabling real-time detection, classification, and response to unmanned aerial threats in any environment. Recently sole-sourced by the U.S. Department of War, UNIFY.C2 is the only system capable of integrating signaling data and effector control across more than 100 military-grade and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems.

