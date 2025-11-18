Meditherapy Unveils PDRN Skin Booster Serum : Next-Gen Home-Clinic Solution for Sensitive Skin

The ultimate Daily Skin Booster: Meditherapy’s PDRN Serum soothes, strengthens, and regenerates sensitive skin at home, now on Amazon this November 2025.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global beauty-tech brand Meditherapy today unveiled the PDRN Skin Booster Serum , a next-generation homecare solution designed to soothe irritation, strengthen the skin barrier, and support daily skin resilience. Since its launch in Korea last month, the serum has been featured in the routines of Korean actresses and celebrities, and it is now available globally.The PDRN Serum is the third addition to Meditherapy’s Advanced Skin Booster line, a full range of serums and creams, each tailored to address a specific skin concern and fully compatible with the Booster Cap EP (Electroporation) device. This system allows users to customize their boost, delivering a home-clinic experience focused on barrier repair, calming care, breakout prevention, and sensitive skin needs.As consumers increasingly seek dermatologist-grade care at home, Meditherapy introduces the PDRN Skin Booster Serum, a next-generation solution that calms, strengthens, and rebuilds skin resilience.Key Ingredients & Technology- Cica-derived PDRN: Rapidly calms irritated, sensitive skin while promoting regeneration.- D-Panthenol 5%: Strengthens the skin barrier and soothes inflammation.- Ultra-Nano Liposomes + Booster Cap: Ensures active ingredients penetrate deeply, increasing absorption by up to 7.7× compared to manual application.- Lightweight, Non-Comedogenic Formula: Safe for daily use on sensitive and acne-prone skin, and ideal for pairing with other boosters.The serum is designed to pair seamlessly with the Hyaluronic Acid Skin Booster First Serum, the first step of the routine, for layered hydration and protective barrier support, while allowing users to customize their homecare regimen. It is available as a refillable serum or standalone product, offering flexibility for every routine.Clinical ResultsDamaged skin barriers improved by 147% within 24 hours (clinically proven to visibly calm, reduce redness and restore skin resilience).Excess sebum reduced by 123% over two weeks, helping skin resist seasonal stress and breakouts (resulting in visibly clearer, more balanced skin).“The PDRN Skin Booster Serum represents Meditherapy’s home-clinic philosophy in action, giving consumers a daily, science-backed solution for sensitive and breakout-prone skin,” said a Meditherapy spokesperson. “It works alone or in combination with other boosters from our Advanced Skin Booster line, letting users choose the boost their skin needs every day, all designed to let users personalize their own clinic-grade skincare journey.”Looking AheadThe Advanced Skin Booster line already includes products tailored for concerns such as breakouts, sensitive skin, and barrier repair, and Meditherapy plans to expand the line with new serums and creams targeting hyperpigmentation, dullness, and acne marks, all fully compatible with the Booster Cap. By combining K-beauty innovation with dermatologist-level efficacy, Meditherapy continues to make advanced home-clinic skincare accessible worldwide, offering consumers customizable daily solutions for every skin need.AvailabilityThe PDRN Skin Booster Serum will be available globally on Amazon and www.meditherapy.co starting November 2025, either as a serum with the #BoosterCap or refillable option, allowing users to integrate it seamlessly into their home-clinic daily routines.About MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

