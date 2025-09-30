Meditherapy Launches World-First Booster Cap Device, Revolutionizing At-Home Skincare

Booster Cap Device EP Electroporation

“Your Daily Skin Boost”: A breakthrough device designed to maximize absorption for today’s formulas and tomorrow’s Meditherapy Skin Booster launches.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meditherapy introduces the Booster Cap , the world’s first device integrated directly into a product cap. Combining LED light and electroporation (EP) technology, the Booster Cap temporarily opens micro-channels in the skin, allowing active ingredients to penetrate up to 7 times deeper than manual application, delivering professional-level results in just 3 minutes per day.A World’s First Innovation in SkincareThe Booster Cap was created with busy consumers in mind. Its all-in-one design fits directly on Meditherapy’s Advanced Boost serums or creams, making daily routines simpler, faster, ensuring easy storage and effortless use. Refillable formulations mean consumers purchase the device once and simply pair it with new serums or creams as they are released, making it sustainable and versatile.By combining advanced technology with ease of use, the Booster Cap helps users get real results without complicated steps, bringing a Korean skin clinic-like experience into the comfort of their home.AT A GLANCE• Penetration: 7 times deeper than manual application• Absorption boost: Up to 770%• Treatment time: 3 minutes (auto shut-off)• Safety: 0.0 Irritation Index• Intensity levels: 3 (Beginner/Daily/Deep Care)Fast, Safe, Clinic-Like Results at HomeThe Booster Cap combines high-tech functionality with easy daily use. Its massager and LED light provide a gentle tingling, Korean skin clinic-like experience. Users enjoy visible improvements in tone, texture, and radiance in just three minutes, making skincare effective without extra time or steps.One Device, Endless BoostersTrue to its motto, Your Daily Skin Boost, the Booster Cap works seamlessly with Meditherapy’s Advanced Boost line serums and creams. Upcoming Skin Booster formulations will also be compatible, allowing users to continue achieving professional-level results with the same device, making it both practical and sustainable.High-Tech, Low-Effort Skincare"Booster Cap is more than a skincare tool. It is designed for real-life routines, helping consumers get clinically effective results with minimal effort. Users can expect visible improvements in just three minutes per day," said a Meditherapy spokesperson.Looking AheadMeditherapy plans to expand its Skin Booster line with new serums and creams fully compatible with the Booster Cap, offering solutions for hyperpigmentation, dullness, and acne marks. The brand continues to combine K-beauty innovation with dermatologist-level efficacy, making advanced K-skincare accessible worldwide.About MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

